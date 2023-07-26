Fans are freaking out about Emilia Clarke’s rise on ‘Secret Invasion’—and what it means for the MCU

On Disney+’s Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke plays a pivotal role as a Skrull named G’iah, but fans just found out just how important she will be in the MCU and to say they are excited is putting it lightly.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion.

emilia clarke playing the most powerful person on every universe is something very personal to me #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/rm0SrrOn7x — this barbie is rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) July 26, 2023

“Emilia clarke playing the most powerful person on every universe is something very personal to me,” one Twitter/X user wrote. While another exclaimed, “EMILIA CLARKE HAVING CAPTAIN MARVEL’S POWERS SOMETHING SHIFTED IN ME.”

EMILIA CLARKE HAVING CAPTAIN MARVEL'S POWERS SOMETHING SHIFTED IN ME #SecretInvasionpic.twitter.com/IbU007AR2v — this barbie is rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) July 26, 2023

Some were very excited about her nailing the superhero pose and wrote, “yasss motherrr.” Many fans were worried that Marvel was wasting Emilia Clake in the role, and when it appeared as though G’iah was dead in previous episodes, they were quick to express their disappointment.

Twitter user @liquidnubb wrote, “The last episode of Secret Invasion instantly silenced people who said ‘Marvel wasted Emilia Clarke on an insignificant role like G’iah.’ but look at G’iah now, she is the most powerful character in the MCU.”

#SecretInvasion Spoilers



The last episode of Secret Invasion instantly silenced people who said "Marvel wasted Emilia Clarke on an insignificant role like G'iah." but look at G'iah now, she is the most powerful character in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/gYYRDVsihT — ichal (@liquidnubb) July 26, 2023

Emilia Clarke being the most powerful being in the universe has an absolutely LOVELY ring to it, wouldn't y'all agree? 😌 pic.twitter.com/l3UqhMFIqW — Connor Dragonheart | Secret Invasion Spoilers (@White_Wolf998) July 26, 2023

“Emilia Clarke being the most powerful being in the universe has an absolutely LOVELY ring to it, wouldn’t y’all agree?” Another Twitter user said.

G’iah’s powers now rival those of Captain Marvel’s, but will Emilia Clarke then be showing up in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels? That remains to be seen. But nonetheless, it’s a real treat to see the Mother of Dragons take on another badass role.