‘You mean cold foam is just whipped cream??’: Former worker shares what store-bought cold foam Dunkin’ uses

Folks are always looking for ways to make restaurant chain meals from the comfort of their kitchens. TikTok user Madi (@madiritz) recently made this a lot easier for Dunkin’ lovers.

In a viral video, she shared the brand of cold foam that Dunkin’ uses so that cold foam fans can enjoy the same flavor from the coffee chain without leaving home.

“As an ex dunkin employee this is the cold foam we would use to top your drinks that you can also buy at the grocery store,” Madi wrote in a text overlay.

In the video, Madi presented a can of Reddi-wip Sweet Foam Coffee Topper before using it to top off her iced coffee.

Several users who claimed to be current or former Dunkin’ employees confirmed Madi’s cold foam confession in the comments section.

“Lol! I tell people this all the time and they’re always so shocked!” one user wrote.

“I also worked at dunkin and can confirm lol i loved it,” a second agreed.

Others said that while they were aware Dunkin’ used this particular foam in its beverages, they had difficulty locating it at their local stores.

“Literally ive know this for years but never was able to find it in stores,” one viewer shared.

“I use to be able to find it at publix before Dunkin started using it and then it disappeared,” a second wrote.

“Used to get this before Dunkin and now I can never find it in the grocery store!” another agreed.

WebstaurantStore sells a six-can case for $44.99 for those who want to purchase it in bulk, and Amazon Fresh lists a single can for $6.03.

Supplies at local supermarkets appear to vary by location, judging by comments on the video. Madi, who seems to be from Wisconsin, wrote that she was able to find the foam at Festival Foods and Woodman’s Food Market. Other users mentioned that Aldi has the same product or a similar one.

