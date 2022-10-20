‘I just wanted a nice jack-o-lantern donut’: Customer shows what the Dunkin’ Halloween donuts actually look like

One customer recently received a less-than-ideal Halloween treat from Dunkin’, as seen in a TikTok that’s racked up more than 460,000 views.

In a recent video, user @deee_2525 said they ordered Dunkin’s “Dunk-o-Lantern” donut—which is described as “a classic pumpkin-shaped donut shell filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème filling, topped with orange icing, and a classic Jack-o’-lantern grin.”

However, the donut they received was nothing of the sort.

It appeared to be hastily put together and was slopped with orange icing. Pumpkin sprinkles were added on as eyes as well as a single line of black frosting to create a line for a smile.

“@Dunkin’ I just wanted a nice jack-o-lantern donut,” @deee_2525 wrote in their video description.

Apparently, @deee_2525 is not alone in receiving unflattering pastries from the coffee chain. Others in the comments section chimed in with their own experiences.

“The pumpkin I got was just chocolate frosted. No face or anything lol,” one commenter said.

“I got the spider one and it had like 3.5 legs that weren’t even close to attached lmaoo it was still cute [though] lol,” another person said. One of Dunkin’s seasonal options also includes its Spider Donut, “with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and white drizzle for the eyes.”

Dunkin’ has not responded to a request for comment about their policy ensuring employees are able to appropriately design their seasonal donut options.

“That was so much worse than I thought it was going to be,” another commenter said about @deee_2525’s food.

“The fact that the workers have to ice it and decorate it makes it 10x more funnier [especially] if they aren’t artsy,” someone else said.

