‘OH MY GODDDDDD ID DIE FOR THISS OMFGGG’: Dumpster-diving couple’s enormous Taco Bell sign goes viral

Stolen or salvaged signage is a home decor classic, beloved by college students across the nation. But you rarely see an example as impressive as the enormous Taco Bell sign in this viral TikTok.

Attracting more than 1.3 million views in three days, this post from TikToker Angelina Knight (@angelina__knight) is short and sweet. It shows her standing in front of her house with the caption, “So my boyfriend works for a trash company and is always bringing home ‘treasures’ and this is what he came home with today…..”

The big reveal shows a massive Taco Bell sign—a least 6 feet tall, the kind you’d see mounted high on an outdoor wall.

“Dumpster diving is our hobby,” Knight captioned the video.

A lot of commenters were immediately envious of Knight’s dumpster-diving find, chiming in with comments like, “Sounds like he’s a Facebook market place typa girl’s dreammm” and “You better marry that man asap!” Apparently a massive Taco Bell sign is some people’s idea of a dream gift.

“Not what I meant when I asked you to bring home taco bell after work,” another commenter joked, while a different TikToker revealed they had the same sign at home: “My husband has the same sign in the damn garage. The only thing he brought when we first moved in together plus some Buffalo Wild Wings cups.”

Meanwhile, Taco Bell itself inevitably weighed in. The brand’s official TikTok account also replied in the comments section, saying simply: “He knows gold when he sees it.”

Good luck to Knight and her boyfriend on finding a use for that sign. It’s certainly a conversation-starter!

The Daily Dot has reached out to @angelina__knight via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories