Why Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’ is going viral again on TikTok

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

If you’ve had Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” in your head recently, it might be because a streamer popular for flying into fits of rage inadvertently made it a viral trend on TikTok.

The sound

The sound that’s been popularized on TikTok features YouTuber IShowSpeed singing along to Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris’ 2018 song “One Kiss,” then abruptly throwing off his headphones and kicking the camera. It started circulating last summer as a longer clip, but people quickly used the CapCut template or greenscreen to represent other examples of frustration or disappointment.

“One Kiss” has been used in more than 2 million TikToks, as well as other trends, but this became the dominant meme associated with it, especially over the last two months.

Where’s it from?

It’s a deleted livestream from 18-year-old YouTuber and gamer IShowSpeed, who has more than 15 million subscribers and is known for his chaotic streams—and problematic behavior.

In this clip, posted last summer, he plays Just Dance, and at the beginning, he says, “This better not be no girl song.” But he goes along with it, for a little while.

In the comments of the YouTube clip, the lyric has been rebranded as “One kick is all it takes.”

Sound off

What exactly made IShowSpeed rage-quit during the song isn’t quite clear, though there is a different clip of him freaking out while singing along to “One Kiss.” We reached out for comment via email.

Earlier this week, IShowSpeed called Drake during a livestream, and the rapper apparently hung up on him after he called his voice “so sexy.” IShowSpeed then flung off his headphones in trademark fashion.