Are there more doors or wheels in the world?

TikTokers have been avidly arguing whether there’s more wheels or doors in the world.

Although trivial, the debate has taken over the app, with the hashtags #doorsvswheels and #wheelsvsdoors receiving about 127 million and 86 million views, respectively, as of Saturday.

According to Know Your Meme, the trend originated on Twitter on March 5, when user Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon) tweeted, “My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate… And I am here for it. Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?” Nixon attached a poll to the tweet, letting viewers vote for wheels or doors.

My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate…



And I am here for it.



Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world? — Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon) March 5, 2022

The Twitter poll’s final results included 223,347 votes, with 53.6% for wheels and 46.4% for doors. But the debate has since continued across TikTok.

Regardless of which team they’re on, the one thing TikTokers can seem to agree on is that they’re right—and they’re going to try to make their opinion on the matter seem like an obvious fact. Advocates for both Team Wheels and Teams Doors have pointed out both the obvious and more obscure reasonings for their positions.

A TikToker known as Lexi (@lexi.cooperrr) shared her support for Team Wheels, pointing out objects like cars— obviously—in addition to shopping carts, Hotwheels toy cars, baby strollers, bicycles, and drawer wheels.

“Do people really think there’s more doors than wheels????” the video’s on-screen caption read.

The answer to that question is “yes,” according to TikToker @w3tpoonani, who is a member of Team Doors. To highlight their point, the TikToker showed pictures of bathroom stall doors, hotel doors, locker doors, community mailboxes, and more.

“Every suitcase in that hotel likely has 4 wheels on it and almost every hotel room has a office chair with 5 wheels,” one viewer commented on the video, advocating for Team Wheels.

In response, the creator wrote, “Ok well every hotel room has cabinetry doors, shower door, closet doors, mini bar door and not every room has an office chair so it cancels out.”

In other TikTok videos, some Team Wheels members pointed out Lego wheels, saying that the toy company manufactures more than 300 million tires per year. Other Team Door members pointed out the number of skyscrapers across the world as proof that there’s more doors.

As of press time, the Daily Dot was unable to independently confirm whether there’s more doors or more wheels in the world.

H/T Professor Steffens’ students at the University of Missouri J-School

