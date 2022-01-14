‘This is what is causing the f*cking global warming, OK?’: DoorDash driver says customer just ordered one packet of Skittles in viral TikTok, dividing viewers

A New York City DoorDash worker is going viral after exposing a truly ridiculous order: A single, handful-sized bag of Skittles.

TikToker @abdulfromthecut posted a video of the order from his car, joking that the customer “must be high as hell.” The order came in at 10pm, requesting the Skittles and nothing else.

“One Skittle?” he exclaimed. “This is what is causing the f*cking global warming, OK? Motherf*ckers not wanting to go outside for their own sh*t. Shaking my head.”

The TikTok has now been viewed more than 900,000 times, with commenters chiming in on this DoorDash customer’s unusual order.

Viewers were divided on whether it was OK to order a delivery for something as small as a bag of Skittles. Several people also pointed out that DoorDash was way more expensive than just going to a nearby store, with one commenter saying, “man just paid 15$ for a small bag of skittles probably lmao.”

Other commenters defended the order, suggesting that there might be extenuating circumstances. What if the customer had COVID and was craving Skittles while quarantined indoors?

“Im pregnant and have cravings sometimes that I just can’t fight off and I feel like people need to mind they business,” one person wrote.

DoorDash politics can get pretty heated, especially when we get to see first-person accounts of weird orders like this one. Most people would agree that it’s unacceptable to order DoorDash from 700 miles away, for example. Meanwhile, there’s a lot of debate over tipping etiquette, with some DoorDash TikTokers exposing how they punish customers for failing to tip.

In this case, though, the DoorDash driver just seems amused by the bizarre order. And unlike some things, a single bag of Skittles isn’t difficult to deliver.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @abdulfromthecut for comment.

