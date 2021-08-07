‘I did feel a little bit edgy’: TikToker finds dated ‘doomsday’ message in 150-year-old home

A woman on TikTok discovered a creepy message hidden under layers of wallpaper while renovating a 150-year-old Georgian house.

The woman, @loubobang on TikTok, shared footage of the message on the platform. The wording has both her and viewers unsettled.

Loubobang said in the TikTok that she’s not easily unsettled and she doesn’t mind hauntings, cellars, cupboards or whatever else.

“But today for the first time, I did feel a little bit edgy,” she said.

She’d been stripping back the layers of wallpaper in the Georgian home, and as she was scraping she uncovered some writing. Wondering what it said, she peeled away more of the wallpaper to uncover the message: “Sept 10 Doomsday.”

Loubobang said the reason it freaked her out was because her birthday is Sept. 10. Viewers warned her that it could be a sign.

“Be careful on your birthday,” one viewer commented. Another wrote, “Get yourself booked into somewhere for the 10th that has a lot of people about just encase.”

Others tried to comfort her by offering other meanings for the writing on the wall.

One user wrote, “Sept 10, 1846 American inventor Elias Howe was granted patent for his sewing machine. You sure it’s not Looms Day?”

Another said, “”Whoever wrote this may’ve been Canadians…it’s on this date in 1939, Mackenzie King the 10th Prime Minister of Canara, declares war on Germany.”

Loubobang did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

