With the Marvel Cinematic Universe now spanning 28 movies (and counting) and six TV shows (and counting), it’s pretty commonplace for people to suggest properties to refresh themselves with before the newest entry hits theaters. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is no different as it plans to loop in characters like Wanda Maximoff and America Chavez and bring the multiverse front and center, but the arrival of initial reactions and reviews is sparking a meme highlighting just how vast and unwieldy the MCU has become.

As the first reactions to Marvel’s Doctor Strange sequel emerged online—first as social reactions immediately following the film’s premiere, and again on Tuesday morning once the film’s review embargo lifted—so did the watchlists.

One such recommendation came from Gabriel Carvalho, a Brazilian film critic who saw Multiverse of Madness early. In a thread that is a play (and one he’s done before almost word-for-word) on the often hyperbolic reactions to Marvel movies, he offered a list of unlikely properties to watch before seeing the film. Some are part of the MCU like What If…? and Loki, but others (X-Men: The Animated Series, Deadpool 2, and Inhumans) are not.

Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch the seventh episode of the season 6 of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D", the first episode of "What If…?", the whole "Loki" series, "Deadpool 2", the entire final season of "X-Men: The Animated Series" and unbelievably "Inhumans". pic.twitter.com/TBCZipnsFm — Gabriel Carvalho (@gabirucarvalho) May 3, 2022

The tweet was a joke, but it didn’t stop some people from being perplexed or annoyed about the idea of needing to watch several films just to “get” Multiverse of Madness.

i just busted out laughing WHAT https://t.co/1l41dFuhyw — zae (@itszaeok) May 3, 2022

remember when i said that it’s harder to get into the mcu than it is to get into marvel comics at this point and people got mad at me. i was literally right tho https://t.co/2L44KewVPL — soph 🍂 (@616MAGIKK) May 3, 2022

I know this is a joke but someone did tell me what to catch up on and I was like ENOUGH FROM THE MCU https://t.co/LyMLqvlvv2 pic.twitter.com/yWl8hgQTyW — Kofie (@Kofie) May 3, 2022

“I can’t believe you have to do homework to watch a stupid movie my god,” @_haaniyah_ tweeted.

But it also kicked off a series of similar tweets listing a number of absurd recommendations

Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch the seventh episode of the season 6 of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D", the first episode of "What If…?", “Salo", "Mank", the entire final season of "The Human Centipede" and unbelievably "The White ribbon". #MultiverseofMadness pic.twitter.com/aWZh65JChF — Flynn (@filmnnylf) May 3, 2022

Not going to spoil anything about #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but if you want to be prepared for it, make sure you watch the original BLADE, Jennifer Garner's ELEKTRA film, all three LARA CROFT movies, the entirety of Netflix's IRON FIST, and Shaquille O'Neal's STEEL. — David Chen (@davechensky) May 3, 2022

And watch Maleficent too! https://t.co/DWh9m5XBXY — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 3, 2022

not gonna spoil, but make sure you watch all episodes of our flag means death streaming on hbo max before you watch multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/XLcf8HT0gN — avery 🏴‍☠️ 24 days until kenobi!! (@averyofasgard) May 3, 2022

not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch the entirety of breaking bad, the entirety of better call saul and el camino pic.twitter.com/kFKoK6oPnD — better call strange (@bigmonkeong) May 3, 2022

After a certain point, the list format of essential watches was no longer necessary.

they saying you gotta watch abbott elementary to understand multiverse of madness idk — zae (@itszaeok) May 3, 2022

heard you gotta watch all 18 seasons of grey’s anatomy to understand why dr stange became a doctor for multiverse of madness — Shizzle (@Reversed_1) May 3, 2022

https://twitter.com/aridqntes/status/1521516976778399745

And there were even lists of movies and shows to watch to “catch up” for the film that was mostly just lists of what to watch instead of the MCU flick.

DOCTOR STRANGE 2 is a wild, cameo-filled spectacle. You need to watch Drive My Car, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Personal Shopper, Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Bait and Monos to prepare for it. And then just not watch Doctor Strange 2. — Milo (@Milo_AFC) May 3, 2022

Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch 'The Power of the Dog,' 'Drive My Car,' and see #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce in theaters 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sx7a1gT27N — FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) May 3, 2022

If you did want to look for a list of shows and movies to revisit before Multiverse of Madness, several websites have you covered. What the memes illustrate—apart from maybe several new recommendations to add to your watchlists—is that keeping up with the MCU as it juggles dozens of heroes can be as much an exercise in the extra work you put into it beforehand as it is in watching the actual movie. And with each new movie, the barrier of entry climbs even higher.

