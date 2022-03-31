‘It takes a lot of time and patience’: TikTok DJ Jovynn shares how she got over 8 million fanatic followers 

We’re reaching out to some popular creators to get their best tips and tricks for success and better understand the ups and downs of life as a trailblazer on the internet.

This week, we spoke with Jovynn, a DJ whose remixes of popular songs have gone viral on TikTok. Her music has garnered over 8 million followers on the platform, and many of her fans religiously wait for her next release.

The musician is also known for her unique fashion and makeup style, and has over 585,000 followers on Instagram who keep up with her latest updates. She spoke with Passionfruit about curating her best content, finding success as an influencer, and showing her authentic self online.

The interview below has been condensed and edited.

What’s the first thing you do to start your day online?

Check my text messages & email. After I’m done with that I’d scroll through my other social platforms to see what’s new in the world.

What do you wish you knew when you were first starting out as a creator?

It takes a lot of time and patience to curate your best content. Take it slow and easy, one [day] at a time. Don’t put too much on your plate as it may get overwhelming.

When did you realize you’d broken through and become a successful creator?

When my mom allowed me to quit school for social media. Jokes.

When I saw that others were creating their own version of content that’s inspired by me. Having your work noticed is a success to me.

If you hadn’t become a creator, what would you be doing right now?

I’d probably be doing something of my passions (art, music, content creating) or studying my course of interest in college!

What’s one thing you do to manage your relationship with your fans?

Keep in touch with them or interact with the new ones through my comments/dms.

What do you think of the idea of cancel culture?

Through my perspective, I see it as a toxic way of neglecting someone for a mistake they’ve committed. I’ve seen people get canceled over nothing, and some over ignorance. However, I still think that it’s most important to educate people in a kind manner as we’re not all perfect beings. The only ones that truly deserve to be canceled are those who don’t learn from their mistakes—but most people do.

How much of your true self do you show online?

I try to be as authentic as I can online as social media is the only way I can express myself through my art, thoughts & physical self without the fear of being judged. I try to keep my platform as optimistic as I dislike reflecting any form of negative emotion onto others.

What’s one of the best interactions you’ve ever had with someone who follows you?

A fan DM’ed me telling me they’d be at my first show, and they actually showed up. Made my whole year.

What is your most treasured tool?

My skills of DJ-ing and being able to understand and provide people on the internet with their desires! Without these skills, my platform wouldn’t have been able to grow as much as it has today.

What holds you accountable?

Being consistent & maintaining the drive for the passions I have. Most importantly, having patience.

Thank you, Jovynn, for speaking with us!

