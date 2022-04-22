‘Thinking smarter, not harder’: Man programs James Bond and American Psycho quotes into artificial intelligence for online dating profile

A TikTok video posted on April 20 has users debating on how far is too far when it comes to online dating.

Ethan Keiser @itsethankeiser posted a video explaining how he was able to date 49,000 women in New York City at the same time. Keiser explained how he was able to do this by using a code and building an artificial intelligence that would swipe right and speak on his behalf on dating apps to women.

The AI was able to speak by using movie lines from James Bond and American Psycho to communicate with women. He shared that he was able to match with over 5,000 women, with some women would liking the conversation so much that they would share their phone numbers.

Many commenters, as Kaiser mentioned, felt that he should feel bad for “playing with people’s emotions” as some of the women he was speaking to may have felt they were ghosted.

Users were in a debate about whether this behavior is appropriate or not.

One user commented, “Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

Another user commented, “They [girls] act like they don’t have hundreds of ghosted guys on their tinder messages.”

Keiser was involved in another controversial TikTok with him being criticized for leaving a date early after discovering that he was being filmed.

This isn’t the first time men have garnered attention for dating multiple women at once. Last year, a Japanese man was arrested for a dating scheme where he tricked 35 women all to get more birthday presents. The women eventually found out that he was simultaneously dating them and banded together to take their findings to the police. Another instance is the infamous West Elm Caleb who blew up TikTok for sending unsolicited nude photos, ghosting, and making Spotify playlists ‘just for them’ for multiple women.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ethan via TikTok comment.

