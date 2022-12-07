We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: A “cruel” sign at Domino’s that is facing a ton of criticism, a Target worker explaining why he quit his job after a short period of time, the Kanye West subreddit re-directing its focus amid his antisemitic remarks, and a “Karen” caught on video.

After that, our Culture Reporter Michelle has her “Now Streaming” column

See you tomorrow!

. — A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A sign at Domino’s has faced criticism and sparked discussion after being posted online.

➤ READ MORE

The TikToker explains that he quit working for the retailer after such a short period because management threatened to let him go if he did not work more quickly.

➤ READ MORE

The subreddit r/Kanye, a Reddit fan page dedicated to Ye, has re-focused its attention away from the producer/rapper after he made a slew of antisemitic remarks.

➤ READ MORE

A Boston ‘Karen’ went viral after she was caught on camera at an apartment complex parking lot accusing a tenant of not living there.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

Netflix’s ‘Pinocchio’ embodies the best of animation

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their “Now Streaming” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌶️ This Chick-fil-A worker’s spicy menu hack has people online salivating.

💸 A Lyft driver went viral on TikTok after showing how he would only get paid $50 for a ridethat costs the customer $242.

🍗 This person’s PSA about the price of Burger King’s chicken nuggets is going viral.

🍔 A new McDonald’s worker says she was put on the drive-thru cash register without completing any kind of training that would teach her how to use it—all on her very first day.

🎁 Get ready to claim your status as the coolest aunt or uncle this holiday season. These are the best gifts for nieces and nephews of all ages.*

💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous (sometimes).

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A TikToker allegedly outed the Fortune 500 company she says her roommate works for. Cheyenne claims the company asked its employees to send them $40 if they planned on attending the company’s holiday party.

Cheyenne says in the clip while attempting to stifle her laughter, “My roommate works for a Fortune 500 company, and they’re making them Venmo $40 to attend their own Christmas party.” She ends the clip by letting out a scream.