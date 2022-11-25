We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Meanwhile, our top stories today are about: WikiLeaks struggling to stay online, a new report claiming Apple’s privacy isn’t as good as you might think, actress Letitia Wright addressing her anti-vaccine comments, and a viral video from an alleged health inspector about her resturant red flags.

After that, we’ve got a “This Week on the Internet” column from Tiffany and we’ve also got a special section today with movie and show reviews from our team to help you decide what to watch this weekend.

WikiLeaks’ website appears to be coming apart at the seams, with more and more of the organization’s content unavailable without explanation.

A new report claims that Apple collects personally identifiable data from iPhone users even when they explicitly ask the company not to.

Wright denies accusations that she holds homophobic or anti-vaccine views.

An alleged restaurant health inspector documents her red flags for restaurants to avoid, ranging from employee attitudes to the state of the bathroom in a viral video.

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

The internet is still coming for nepo babies

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her "This Week On The Internet" column.

Trying to find something to watch this holiday weekend? Well, the Daily Dot’s culture team has got you covered. Here are a few recent reviews for both theatrical releases and things you can stream.

🍿 IN THEATERS

➤ In The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg turns the camera on himself.

➤ Glass Onion is a hilarious and cleverly-plotted sequel to Knives Out.

➤ Bones and All is more road-trip movie than horror.

➤ She Said centers the reporting process in a recreation of the Harvey Weinstein investigation.

➤ Nanny is an eerie and evocative horror debut from Nikyatu Jusu.

📺 STREAMING

➤ Fire of Love blends volcanic wonder with an emotional love story on Disney+.

➤ Apple TV+’s Causeway is Jennifer Lawrence’s most interesting role in years.

➤ After a promising first episode, Wednesday becomes just another Netflix teen show.

➤ What to watch next if you love Andor: Political thrillers, dystopian dramas, and more.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👀 How would you react if your manager disappeared from your job for 3 weeks?

✈️ This TikToker has a “hack” for making sure you don’t lose your luggage at the airport.

🥝 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: TikTokers are obsessed with the Koopa Troopa dance trend.

☕ A former Starbucks barista went viral on TikTok after revealing how much her store wasted in plastic, causing her to quit.

