Walmart caught headlines earlier this year when it announced it would deploy remote-controlled robots in its parking lots. Of course, one TikToker had to go check them out in action.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy violated federal labor law when he made anti-union comments during CNBC and Bloomberg interviews earlier this year, according to a recent complaint.

A viral TikTok shows the chaotic aftermath of a purported Mr. Beast appearance at a grocery store gone wrong.

The pop girlies are currently dominating TikTok, and one song in particular has seen massive success this month, inspiring a trend for all the procrastinators.

🏆 Who is a Hall of Famer?

It’s the fourth week of the Daily Dot Hall of Fame voting! This week, we’ve got “Deceased Icon” nominees like Harambe, Grumpy Cat, and Leeroy Jenkins.

Want to vote for the next round of the Hall of Fame? Sign up for web_crawlr!

🎃 ‘Barbarian’ is a promising win for low-budget horror

🎃 ‘Smile’ has some great scares—but gets lost trying to explain itself

🎃 ‘Fresh’ serves up stylized body horror on a platter

🎃 The new ‘Hellraiser’ proves it’s possible to make a good horror reboot

By Mikael Thalen

A boring patent has QAnon believers convinced that the ‘elite’ are harvesting babies

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

💸 A DoorDash customer claimed the company is “absolutely ripping people off” after finding out the prices for items are allegedly different on the platform than on the restaurant’s website.

💨 Chip bags notoriously seem to have a ton of air in them. But what if there was only air in one of your bags?

🍕 A Domino’s Pizza worker shows himself delivering an order to an apartment complex just a few yards from the restaurant in a now-viral TikTok.

👀 This woman says she was fired from Claire’s. The only problem, she says? No one allegedly told her.

💎 This ‘champagne of pepper grinders‘ is the ultimate flex for bougie kitchens.*

📦 This former Amazon employee is going viral for explaining why they quit their job after just two days.

Earlier in the year, McDonald’s announced it was bringing back its customer-favorite Halloween Pails for a limited time.

Employees were vocal about the extra work preparing these buckets involved. Now, a McDonald’s employee had gone viral after recounting the entire Halloween Pail preparation and selling process.

