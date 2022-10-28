We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories for you today are about: an explosion of conspiracy theories about Katy Perry and the COVID vaccine, a Starbucks employee saying he was fired over a viral skit, internet groups being dismayed it’s taken more than a year to get Biden’s FCC pick confirmed, and a deep dive into the latest episode of Andor.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and shares with you her meme of the week.

We've got our news quiz today! If you answer the question correctly, you might win a Daily Dot shirt!

⚡ Today’s top stories

Footage that appears to show pop singer Katy Perry struggling to open her right eye has led to an explosion of conspiracy theories online.

A former Starbucks employee went viral on TikTok after revealing he was fired over a skit he made on the clock.

Net neutrality proponents are calling out Senate Democrats after Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden’s final nominee to fill out FCC, still has not been confirmed after a year-long nomination process.

Thriving on a compelling but almost dialogue-free performance from Diego Luna, it’s the opposite of typical Star Wars TV.

📺 Still watching

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

Twitter is a miserable place—but wholesome content can still thrive

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍪 A DoorDash customer said she ordered herself three chocolate chip cookies from McDonald’s, resulting in them arriving in Nesting Doll-like bags.

👖 Apparently these “professional sweatpants” at Target are very popular.

🔪 Wait! Before social media spoils all of the surprises for you, here’s where you can watch ‘Barbarian’.*

💰 A TikToker and coupon aficionado is being applauded for using coupons and rewards points to get her $92 CVS purchase to under $9.

👀 Here’s what it is like to own a vending machine.

☕ Starbucks’ drive-thru ordering system has once again sparked interest on TikTok after a user posted a video questioning why it includes a video chat feature.

🪑 A man shows a “roach” infestation in a chair he bought secondhand in a now-viral video, warning others to avoid purchasing used furniture.

💼 A worker is going viral on TikTok for explaining why one-on-one meetings at work are actually “pointless.”

📅 Meme of the Week

The Spirit costume meme got so big that it got swallowed by brand accounts. But it’s still a great meme going into Halloween weekend.

🎶 Now Playing: “Karma” by Taylor Swift 🎶