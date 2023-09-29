We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: How people are mocking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his “forced smile” during the recent Republican presidential debate, a car owner getting revenge on two random people who were eating pizza on the hood of his car, how a Fox News reporter was humiliated by Seattle residents, and a woman asking why people order DoorDash if they have cars.

After that, I’ve got a Today in Tech column for you. And since it’s Friday, that means it’s time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Crawl Into Fall” shirt.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was mocked by his opponents for his “forced smile” during the second Republican presidential debate.

VIRAL

Car owner gets revenge after catching strangers eating pizza on their car

One TikToker spotted two random people eating pizza on the hood of his car. So he got revenge on them.

A Fox News broadcast discussing crime in Seattle has gone viral after a reporter for the conservative outlet was ruthlessly mocked by the city’s residents.

In a video with over 390,000 views, a woman asked: “How do people DoorDash food when they have a car?”

FTC sues Amazon for allegedly illegally maintaining a monopoly

Here’s how employers are finding out about your previous job history.

Here’s a look at the enduring success of the KFC Famous Bowl, which was called a “failure pile in a sadness bowl.”

A worker claims she was hired at McDonald’s and was asked just one question during the job interview.

Maybe it’s time to change your “go-to drink” at the bar to champagne or prosecco to get more bang for your buck.

A restaurant worker revealed how she dealt with a customer who didn’t understand that two four-ounce containers are equal to eight ounces.

Hulu vs Netflix. Who is winning the streaming wars? This side-by-side comparison can help you decide.*

Eating affordably amid ongoing uncertainty in the U.S. economy has become somewhat of an art form, so its no wonder that people are into this Chili’s customer who got a large meal for just $6.

This Target customer has gone viral on TikTok after exposing a discrepancy between shelf and register prices at one of the stores, sparking outrage among customers.

From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight.

A mom named Gabby who took her baby to Hobby Lobby for a fall photo shoot has gone viral for sharing her free family portrait hack.

Gaby’s video is captioned, “Why pay for a photo shoot when you can just go to Hobby Lobby?” Her hack is to use Hobby Lobby’s fall displays for free photos instead of paying for professional photos with the same type of background.

In the clip, Gaby shows three photos of her daughter in front of two separate holiday displays. She follows up the pictures with a “behind the scenes” clip of the photo shoot to show viewers how easy the process is.

Commenters loved the “hack” and some said they have even done it themselves.

