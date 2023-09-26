We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A Popeyes customer getting so mad over biscuits that she crashed her car into the building, a conspiracy theory about a VHS tape that “reveals every secret that the USA is hiding,” a look at all of the biggest lawsuits Facebook is facing, and a Little Caesars worker exposing a free pizza “hack” for employees.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

A Georgia woman upset about a biscuits order at Popeyes misunderstood the concept of “drive-thru.”

The conspiracy theory concerns a 4-hour VHS tape that “reveals every secret that the USA is hiding” and is shown only to government employees at the highest level of security clearance, including the president.

Here are the biggest lawsuits Facebook is facing

Facebook’s entire existence has been plagued by lawsuits, dating back to the very first one filed by the Winklevoss Twins less than a week after the site launched in 2004.

There’s one thing in life that makes everything better: free food. In a TikTok that’s been viewed 640,600 times, a Little Caesars worker shared how one customer’s loss is another employee’s dinner.

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

The wives of blue collar men are revealing too much

🎮 A man recently discovered that he should be more careful when purchasing products from Facebook Marketplace after trying to buy a PS5 and instead getting a PS4.

🥐 If you’re picking up your baked goods and they’re pre-packaged in a plastic wrapper, you might want to check the fine print on the bag.

🚑 This patient is going viral for sharing how they walked out of hospital after nurses ignored his call button.

✈️ A video showing how Delta offered 13 passengers up to $4,000 to get off overbooked flight is getting a ton of attention online.

🛒 Stay smart in the grocery store with these shopping hacks for saving money.*

💊 In a trending video, a Portland man shows what happens when you submit a complaint via the CVS shopper survey. It’s quite effective.

🎃 A woman’s dog tore into her Hobby Lobby papier-mâché pumpkin. What she found inside the decorative item surprised and concerned her.

☕ A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after calling out the quality control of Dunkin’ coffee.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

If you’re looking for a new apartment to rent or a home to buy and filter your results by budget, only to be disheartened by what pops up on your preferred search engine, you’re not alone.

A TikToker by the name of Grace uploaded a video delineating just how discouraged she was while looking for a place to live that fit within her financial means.

According to the results she received while on the hunt for an abode, Grace discovered she could only afford a parking space.

🎶 Now Playing: “Angel ft. Deb Never” by Lava La Rue 🎶