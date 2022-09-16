We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Happy Friday! We crawled the web for you and our top stories today are about: TikTok bragging to Congress that it wasn’t “the platform of choice” for Capitol rioters, an early QAnon influencer getting cheers when she resigned from a political position, wildly unfounded claims spreading on TikTok, and a person taking the term “quiet quitting” very literally.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week On The Internet” column and shares with you here pick for meme of the week.

⚡ Today’s top stories

TikTok boasted that it “wasn’t the platform of choice” for Jan. 6 rioters during a hearing in Washington, D.C.

🔍 CONSPIRACY

Crowd cheers as QAnon influencer resigns from leadership post with local GOP

Early QAnon proponent Tracy “Beanz” Diaz resigned from her position with the Horry County, South Carolina Republican Party.

📱 SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTokers spin wildly unfounded tale of child sex abuse cover-up in the wake of Patreon layoffs

The claims don’t add up.

One woman recently took the trend of “quiet quitting” rather literally when it came to leaving her job.

📲 Better living through apps

🗣️ This Week On The Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

Why the internet loves the Chris Pine-Chuck Tingle theory

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍳 A TikToker posted a 17-second video that shows her cooking eggs in a food warmer at a hotel, which has been viewed more than 2.6 million times.

🐦 A Twitter whistleblower claimed that the company didn’t put the effort in to find a suspected foreign agent on its payroll.

⚽ The Daily Dot’s ‘Presser’ vertical, which examines the intersection of race and sports online, has its latest article about how a professional cheerleader noticed that women’s sports highlights were leftovers, so she decided to launch HighlightHER.

☕ A Starbucks barista’s video serves as a public service announcement to customers: When a store seems understaffed and busy, maybe it’s best to avoid ordering a Frappuccino.

🍼 With these clever baby gadgets, a few seconds of shut-eye won’t drown you in anxiety.*

🧇 A Waffle House waitress is speaking up for herself after dismissing a customer she says repeatedly disrespected her.

🎵 Without live performances amid the pandemic, musicians relied on streaming services to stay afloat.

💼 A woman on TikTok says she received “toxic” advice from her manager during a performance review, and the advice has sparked a discussion among thousands of viewers.

📅 Meme of the Week

This meme from FX/Hulu’s The Bear has everyone pretending they’re a chef for making a little bit of effort when preparing an easy meal.

