Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A Chipotle worker sharing why you should never place your orders online, a manipulated image of former President Trump and Rudy Giuliani that has exploded online, why Mexico’s big alien unveiling is getting roasted, and how actress Selena Gomez’s reactions at the VMAs are sparking memes.

Ordering food online is one of the great conveniences of our modern age, but someone claiming to be in the know says it’s a bad idea at Chipotle.

A manipulated image depicting former President Donald Trump holding a unique Easter egg next to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has exploded online.

The alleged corpses were presented by a dubious UFO expert.

🎤 MEMES

Selena Gomez VMA reaction memes are still going strong

People are so obsessed with Selena Gomez’s audience reactions that she promised to “never be a meme again.”

On TikTok, eavesdropping is turning into content

🚘 This ex-car salesperson is sharing 5 tips to get the edge over dealership’s shady tactics.

🍹 How would you react if you ordered a drink for $6 only to see a worker pour it out of a $2 can into a glass?

🚶 When you are impatient and wanting a “walk” sign to appear when crossing the street, you might be tempted to hit the button several times. Here’s why you shouldn’t.

🏠 In a viral video, a mortgage lender warns against using loan payment apps like AfterPay, Klarna when buying a house.

🍿 It’s nice to have two-day shipping, but Amazon Prime’s best feature is its movie selection. Here are the best movies you can stream right now on Amazon.*

🍪 Folks may find Crumbl Cookies to be a delicious treat, but in uncertain economic times when many are watching their spending, finding a way to make them at home may be more appealing.

🛍️ If you’ve ever bought what appears to be a familiar brand, only to be disappointed by the quality of their product, you’re not alone.

🏨 A woman claimed to have a job at a hotel where she was making $14 to do nothing, wear what she wanted, and hang out with her friends in a viral video that’s getting a ton of attention.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What happens when your favorite TV show gets canceled?

The alleged alien corpse (see story above) became a meme very quickly.

