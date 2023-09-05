We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: A robot that made a customer’s cake at Kroger, a Domino’s customer who got revenge on a hacker, fan theories about the masked villain in ‘Ahsoka,’ and Walmart customer who always gives a 1 star review at checkout.

After that, we’ve got a wild “One Dumb Conspiracy” column from our reporter Mikael.

See you later,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A clever Kroger customer has her birthday cake decorated by a robot and asks that it write that a robot made it.

In a trending TikTok video, a Domino’s customer shared how she got back at the person who tried to steal the free pizza she earned.

‘Star Wars’ fans have plenty of theories about Marrok’s secret identity, speculating that he could be Ezra Bridger or Starkiller.

A TIkToker revealed she gives a 1-star review at checkout every time she visits the store to demonstrate her dislike of the retailer.

📲 Better living through apps

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

No, the military didn’t arrest the FEMA employee over ‘mass grave site’ in Hawaii

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍴 A server went viral on TikTok after sharing a story-time about a party of 80 customers who wanted individualized checks for a $3,000 tab.

🎃 Every fall, Starbucks releases its famous pumpkin spice latte. However, a couple on TikTok shared how to make the popular seasonal drink at home with ingredients they purchased from Target and Amazon.

🖼️ When a son asked for posters for his college dorm room, his parents delivered—just not in the way he expected.

🧂 Fast food workers often take to TikTok to reveal how different food items are made, from Chipotle’s corn salsa to Panda Express‘s cream cheese rangoon. This time, a Wingstop worker is demonstrating how the chicken chain makes their lemon pepper seasoning.

🍟 A McDonald’s customer was horrified to learn that an order of large fries with sweet and sour dipping sauce set him back $5.

💸 “Time is money,” they say. To show how true this proverb is, one TikToker is comparing the prices of store items with his hourly wage.

👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight.

👋 Before you go

In a TikTok video, a McDonald’s worker shares how she reacts when food delivery drivers rush her about the orders they need to pick up.

In the clip, Makayla Swan (@makayla_swan) films herself from what appears to be the bathroom of the McDonald’s location where she works.

“When i tell uber drivers that their orders will be made in the next couple of minutes,” Swan wrote in the text overlay.

Over the video plays LPB Poody and Lil Wayne’s remix of the song “Batman,” and Swan mouths along to the lyrics, “Psych, bitch, I lied,” referring to the lies she tells delivery drivers. The video is nearing 25,000 views.

“Like shove your phone in my face im gonna make you wait i do make them as [quick] as possible most times,” Swan added in the caption.

🎶 Now Playing: “WALL OF WAX” by Heavy//Hitter 🎶