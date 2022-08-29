We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

It’s Monday, which means it is time for our Tech Reporter Mikael’s “One Dumb Conspiracy” column.

Meanwhile, our top stories today include: how Facebook’s new chatbot is under even more scrutiny, why fans of Euphoria are blaming the showrunner for an actress leaving the show, a look at a congressman wants the Treasury Department to let crypto users get their money from Tornado Cash, and a report on how Yelp will now prominently label crisis pregnancy centers.

Down below we’ve got a viral video that has people wondering why no one eats at Burger King.

Meta’s BlenderBot 3 chatbot, has already come under scrutiny for making unprompted antisemitic comments to users. Now, it has branded a college professor a terrorist.

It’s not unheard-of for TV fandoms to criticize or even hate the creator of their favorite show, but Euphoria fans are taking things to a new level.

The sanctioning of Tornado Cash has drawn the ire of the crypto community.

Yelp pledged to more prominently label crisis pregnancy centers on its app, after a viral campaign raised awareness of the ways the businesses masqueraded on the site as actual abortion clinics.

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theories explode after swatting attacks on Marjorie Taylor Greene

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

☕ A Starbucks barista said her manager made her take her lunch break at 6:30 in the morning so it didn’t conflict with peak hours.

☎️ Here’s another landlord horror story: A renter says he received a “threatening” voicemail from his landlord after she speculated he’d be moving out.

🍸 Is it “highway robbery” for an alcoholic drink to have a huge block of ice in it? One video is going viral for making the claim.

💼 A lot of people have thoughts about this viral video where a worker details how awkward it is working after you put in your two weeks notice.

✏️ Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

💻 There’s a lot of debates in the comments of a video where a remote work day looks like for him.

A Burger King employee’s viral TikTok has a lot of people wondering why no one ever eats there.

A TikToker posted the clip earlier this week, and it shows an employee offering a free Whopper, fries, and drink to anyone in the lobby. The camera then pans to reveal no one is there. It has more than 650,000 views.

