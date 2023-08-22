We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A server recalling a customer trying to propose with an engagement ring in a burrito (and how it backfired), who became the 2024 election’s first big internet star, how a post about actress Judy Garland in blackface has stirred up an intense online discourse, and a look at why a conspiracy theory about Antarctica being real continues to persist.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A former server went viral after recalling a customer who proposed via an engagement ring hidden in a burrito. The maneuver backfired.

The farmer is apparently an Illinois institution, and asks lots of politicians to sign a baseball for him at the state fair. The jokes pretty much wrote themselves.

🎬 CULTURE

Why Judy Garland in blackface is suddenly trending

An X (formerly known as Twitter) post about a blackface performance by Judy Garland in 1938’s Everybody Sing has stirred up an intense online discourse about the actress.

A now-deleted Instagram post gave ammunition to Flat Earthers and doubters, positing Antarctica wasn’t a real continent, but an ice wall like in Game of Thrones.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Boy moms have taken an empowering trend and used it to disparage women

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍗 In a viral video, a woman shares that she has “chicken anxiety” and particularly struggles with larger hunks of chicken. Viewers of the video said they could relate.

☕ Eight sips. That’s what a local coffee shop customer claimed she got when she went through the drive-thru and ordered an iced coffee drink that turned out to be mostly ice.

🏠 A TikToker is going viral for questioning the ethics of landlords periodically raising rents without verifying that tenants can still afford it.

🥩 In a viral video, a Walmart customer shared their confusion at seeing steaks in the meat aisle literally locked up.

🍿 Thanks to Barbenheimer, movie theaters are busier than they’ve been in years. Yet there’s shockingly little hype for the next superhero blockbuster, Blue Beetle.

🍔 Remember that old Wendy’s commercial, where the little old lady asks, “Where’s the beef?” This TikTok video is kind of like that.

💼 A worker wondered if she was the “pity hire” after being assigned to clean a parking lot that didn’t especially appear to need cleaning.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

👋 Before you go

Staying at hotels can bring welcome and unwelcome surprises. For example, a hotel might go above and beyond, offering trendy decor and a nice breakfast while creating an overall pleasant environment. However, there are also hotels that fail at providing even the barest of necessities—for example, hotels that don’t have a bed or doors for their bathrooms.

No matter what happens, staying at a hotel will always bring something new and, occasionally, confounding, as TikTok user Kevin Harrish (@kevinharrish) can verify.

In a recent TikTok video with over 237,000 views, Harrish shows a hotel room in which every one of the guest’s personal items is set on a towel.

