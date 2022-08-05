We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

It’s Friday! That means it is time for our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly to break down the dominant discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column and share with us her favorite meme of the week.

But we’ve obviously also got all kinds of internet culture news for you from across the web. Hope you enjoy it all! See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Vegan TikTokers criticized Gordon Ramsay for joking about eating lambs—but the resulting controversy is now totally out of control.

➤ READ MORE

The new service will be launched in the summer of 2023.

➤ READ MORE

The Robinhood app’s cryptocurrency unit has been hit with a $30 million fine in New York for allegedly violating anti-money-laundering and cybersecurity regulations.

➤ READ MORE

The FCC will need to side with state data or big telecom.

➤ READ MORE

😌 Chill vibes only

💰 SPONSORED

Step into Martha’s world of CBD wellness

Make CBD wellness part of your everyday routine with the help of Martha Stewart. Crafted by the queen of better living herself, Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies combine delicious, gourmet flavors and the purest, safest CBD for the ultimate, relaxing, stress-relieving experience. Taking care of your well-being has never been easier.

ELEVATE YOUR WELLNESS ROUTINE

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

‘By age 30’ tweet becomes a meme mocking life advice

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏋️ What is it like to work at a Planet Fitness? Apparently it is like the “Spirit Airlines of gyms.”

📚 A worker trolled her co-workers by including a link to self-help books in her out of office reply.

😱 A TikToker says he roommates “snitched” on her, leading her to being kicked out of her dorm for allegedly having CBD oil in her room.

💼 A viral video depicting a woman texting a co-worker on her day off about another employee who is bothering her at work has sparked debate.

🛒 You should be kind to grocery store employees who are working late, a TikToker said in a recent viral video.

🤑 Streaming packages aren’t all created equal. These are the best streaming bundle deals you don’t want to miss.*

🍞 A first-time Panera Bread customer was shocked at how big the turkey sandwich was, adding “I ain’t going back ever again.”

📜 When you think of the early days of the internet, what does that look like to you?

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📅 Meme of the Week

A biblical “By age 30” meme.

🎶 Now Playing: “Church Girl” by Beyoncé 🎶