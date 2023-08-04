We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: An “entire neighborhood” being up for sale on Zillow, YouTuber MrBeast suing a ghost kitchen for his reputation taking a hit over its “low quality” burgers, why people are showcasing their “Ken’s job” online, and why the internet hates the attempt to recreate the virality of Barbenheimer with “Saw Patrol.”

After that, our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column for you and shares with you her pick for meme of the week.

Since it's Friday, that also means it is time for our weekly news quiz!

⚡ Today’s top stories

A package of 35 homes is available to buy on online real estate sites, including Zillow—but some worry that the occupants, the majority of whom make below-average income, are being taken advantage of.

YouTuber MrBeast said his reputation took a hit when the food delivery service he partnered with served “low quality” and “inedible” food.

Barbiemania continues with more trends and discourse happening on social media.

‘Saw Patrol’ is a Barbenheimer-style meme about ‘Saw X’ and the new ‘Paw Patrol’ movie—but many people believe it’s a forced marketing stunt.

🌐 Take our weekly news quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr?

Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win our brand new “Hot Blog Summer” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

A recent viral video claimed that a United Airlines flight was forced to land because a woman was yelling about being denied a specific alcoholic beverage. What drink was she denied?

🦾 Better living through tech

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

Barbenheimer brought out the rude theatergoers—and everyone noticed

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her "This Week On The Internet" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📦 This tenant was told by their housing complex that she exceed her apartment’s “delivery limit,” so she shipped packages to her neighbors address instead.

💼 A Reddit user slammed the alleged “fake a** concern” their former boss expressed after they quit their contract position, which sparked a larger conversation on the soullessness corporate culture.

🛒 If your desk job is giving you the blues, cheer up. Things could be worse. At least that’s what one new Walmart worker just learned during her first day on the job.

🌯 This Chipotle customer says she eats the chain’s $5.40 kids meal five nights per week. Here’s what you get.

💅 A woman is going viral for warning about Gel-X nail extensions after she suffered an allergic reaction to them.

👠 Art imitates life but sometimes life imitates art so hard you might start to think that it’s scripted. At least that’s one a group of theatergoers found out when they tried to take a selfie in the lobby outside the new Barbie movie.

🍴 Honesty might be the best policy most of the time. But other times it might be more appropriate to bend the truth. Like when it will get a food service worker into trouble with their manager.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became anunwitting safe space for queer creatives.

📅 Meme of the Week

A cop going roughly down a slide became a big meme this week.

🎶 Now Playing: “Shy Boy” by Carly Rae Jepsen 🎶