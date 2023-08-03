We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A Taco Bell customer who secretly filled a 5-gallon container with Baja Blast, a United Airlines passenger who ways their flight was diverted because a woman started yelling about not being able to have wine, why Trump fans are going after a judge amid the new charges he faces for trying to overturn the 2020 election, and how Tesla is under investigation after drivers reported issues with steering their vehicles.

After that, our Investigative Reporter Claire has a “Dirty Delete” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A cavalier Taco Bell customer was captured getting more than his share of Baja Blast—filling up a 5-gallon container with the fast-food chain’s signature drink.

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after posting a video that alleges to show a woman yelling because she was unable to have wine on a flight.

Trump fans, as has become their new playbook, have immediately gone after the judge in the trial: Tanya Chutkan.

🚘 TECH

Tesla is under investigation after dozen drivers report steering issues on 2023 models

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles after a dozen drivers reported problems with steering their vehicles.

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Scandal plagued Republican is all smiles online

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👀 Is a Walmart employee uploading “psy op” content to subtly influence people to try and work for the retailer?

🛒 A user’s clip on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a strange incident they say happened to them at an Aldi grocery store.

🐜 In a viral video, a New York renter puts various items over all of their sinks. Here’s why.

👗 One woman is going viral for pointing out how strange it is that workers are expected to wear office clothes for interviews, no matter the industry.

💼 When you make a mistake at work, you might expect a manager to take you aside and confront you about what happened. However, many workers note that this isn’t actually the case.

🍦 A woman claims that the high price of a small Royal Blizzard at Dairy Queen is bringing her summertime sadness.

🏠 A mom on TikTok shared a video explaining the financial struggles of the younger generation. She questions the difference in housing prices from when she was a young adult to now.

🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

👋 Before you go

The old saying goes that if you can’t stand the heat you should get out of the kitchen. But what if you can’t leave the kitchen without getting fired? One Domino’s Pizza worker is saying that it’s so hot at her job that it feels like it might actually be a safety hazard.

TikToker and Domino’s employee bringmorerodents (@bringmorerodents) posted a video this Thursday saying that her store might be violating OSHA standards. In the video, which now has 2 million views,the text overlay in the video reads, “Reminder that if it’s over 80 degrees inside your workplace that’s an OSHA violation.” She does not directly say what the temperature is at her store however.

