Our top stories today are about: A Waffle House worker discovering a customer’s snake on a table, an Amazon worker watching in horror as two dogs destroyed the package they dropped off, an exclusive report showing how only 4 constituents have donated to Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) this year, and a look at how film reviews, fanfic, and cosplay aren’t “crossing the line” amid the writers’ and actors’ strike.

After that, our Investigations Reporter Claire has her “Dirty Delete” column.

How would you react if you saw a customer’s snake on a table at Waffle House?

An Amazon driver attempting to deliver a package watched in horror as two dogs destroyed the parcel before it could get to its owner.

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the embattled freshman representative from New York, doesn’t appear to have much support among his own constituents.

Fans are worried about creating free advertising for companies like Disney amid the writers’ and actors’ strike.

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

James Lindsay is obsessed with calling people groomers

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians, political groups, and politically-adjacent figures in her "Dirty Delete" column.

🥪 A Firehouse Subs worker is going viral for sharing how his boss sends him on “side quests” when it gets slow during his shift.

🧾 People are getting a kick out of this viral video where a Taco Bell customer shows how his receipt was printed on Subway branded paper.

🛍️ The saga of the Edmonton, Alberta, Canada ban on single-use bags—even paper ones—has created a firestorm of videos on TikTok.

👛 This drive-thru worker posted a video showing how one customer paid him $14.56 in change.

🛒 We’ve all been there: Your boss asks you to work on a day that they didn’t schedule you. One Publix worker recently went viral for just such a scenario, because people understood the feeling.

🧥 A Burlington Coat Factory worker allegedly got aggressive with a customer for trying on clothes in the aisle.

🥕 Women far and wide have joked about male Instacart shoppers‘ inability to successfully navigate a grocery store. The trend has now extended to include boyfriends, as a viral TikTok illustrated.

This app-based weight loss program prioritizes your mental health so you can live a healthier lifestyle.

📜 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why you can’t take a screenshot of a TV show or movie on your computer.

One woman’s investigation into why her Uber Eats receipt had the word “b*tch” on it had an unexpected twist.

In a viral video that has amassed over 942,000 views, TikToker Florida Feral (@floridaferal) revealed why she found the expletive on her Uber Eats bill, and it wasn’t quite what she anticipated.

