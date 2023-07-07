We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A renter claiming that their landlord raised their rent 22.5% to fund their “lifestyle,” how Donald Trump Jr.’s trip to Australia was delayed after an online petition to block him from visiting went viral, a woman who was captured on video yelling at an airplane full of passengers about someone or something that wasn’t there, and how Bravo fans reacted to a couple’s recent rumored separation.

And, of course, it's also time for our weekly news quiz.

A renter has sparked discussion after claiming that her landlord increased her rent by 22.5% to “pay for her and her adult daughter’s lifestyle.”

The last-minute postponement comes as a Change.org petition seeking to ban the former president’s eldest son from Australia garnered more than 22,000 signatures.

A woman, who appears intoxicated, was captured yelling at an airplane full of passengers that she had seen someone—or something—that wasn’t there before leaving the plane prior to takeoff.

While there are many rumors circulating around the pair’s separation, Bravo fans predicted the split a long time ago.

If you answer correctly, you'll be entered to win our brand new "Hot Blog Summer" shirt, and we'll shout out five people who won the shirt!

A recent viral video claimed that a new high school graduate was denied a diploma because of an outstanding laptop repair fee. How much was the fee?

By Tiffany Kelly

Which app will become the biggest threat to Twitter?

By Tiffany Kelly

Which app will become the biggest threat to Twitter?

🍗 In a viral video, a KFC customer requested to “speak to the manager”—but it backfired.

☕ A Starbucks worker has a simple solution for speeding up drive-thru lines—now it’s just a matter of whether customers will follow his advice.

💰 Do you get paid biweekly or per month? What strategies do you have for making it through to payday?

🔧 A mechanic has viewers divided over the boundaries of transparency for unplugging a dashboard camera while repairing a vehicle.

🍞 Texas Roadhouse customers with “$18 in their bank account” filmed themselves sharing a dozen rolls in a parking lot. It’s more common than you think.

💎 This ‘champagne of pepper grinders‘ is the ultimate flex for bougie kitchens.*

💼 A former JP Morgan worker revealed why she quit her job after six years—because, as she depicted it, there was no “upward mobility” for her.

📦 If you’re moving and need to clear out a lot of belongings, Facebook Marketplace might be able to help you.

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

If you’ve heard the term “Q3” multiple times this week, this meme is for you.

