Happy 4th of July! Our top stories today are about: A concert-goer catching a scammer trying to sell them fraudulent tickets, a high school graduate being denied a diploma over a $15 fee, a look at who was the first Mustard Queen on TikTok, and Republican lawmakers accusing the FTC chair of misleading Congress about the agency’s probe into Meta.

After that, our IRL Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

One hopeful concert-goer caught a scammer trying to sell them fraudulent tickets. Their post about the interaction is going viral.

One newly-minted high school graduate recently went viral after sharing that she unexpectedly didn’t receive her diploma on graduation day due to an unpaid fee.

🌐 INTERNET CULTURE

Who is the Mustard Queen of TikTok?

The debate over who was the first Mustard Lady of TikTok is the latest strangely mesmerizing feud.

🖥️ TECH

GOP lawmakers accuse FTC chair of misleading Congress about Meta probe

The accusation centers on Lina Khan’s lack of recusal in an FTC case against Meta.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

TikTok now has a filter that guesses your nationality, as if that was needed

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💼 The phenomenon of “lazy girl jobs“—jobs that are typically remote and require minimal work throughout the day and pay well—is a popular topic on TikTok.

💻 This worker is going viral for sharing how your boss can spy on you through Zoom.

🍴 In a viral video, a server shared the lie she used to get a New York customer to treat her with significantly more respect.

🛒 This Publix customer is going viral for sharing a video that showed how a sole worker was making sub sandwiches, creating a long line of customers.

🏝️ These smart home gadgets will turn your home into a high-tech paradise you never want to leave.*

🥪 It’s not uncommon for daycares to have some restrictions about what food parents can send with their children. While some restrictions make sense, others can leave parents scratching their heads.

👕 A TikToker and retail worker posted a video that revealed the many reasons why Forever 21 was the worst place she ever worked at.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

🛍️ The convenience of having your groceries delivered right to your door makes life easier for many. However, one shopper says Walmart’s InHome delivery service messed up her order so badly, she’s wondering whether the service is even worth it.

👋 Before you go

Air travel can be a nightmare, a theory that’s been proven once again by a TikToker who recounted how United Airlines ended up sending him around the world instead of the direct flight that he originally booked.

User Magicmansteve (@magicmansteve1) described his whirlwind tour of airports across multiple continents after the direct flight he wanted to take to Dublin was mistakenly booked for Dubai.

