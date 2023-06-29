Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: An UberEats driver leaving an angry note to a customer who didn’t tip ahead of delivery, a look at Temptation Island and why its ahead of its time, how hackers targeted a government website in Texas in retaliation for the state’s stance on gender-affirming care, and a viral video showing an outrageous parking garage bill.
After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has a “Dirty Delete” column for you about former Vice President Mike Pence.
📝 LABOR
‘If you can’t tip good get your own food’: Uber Eats driver leaves angry note for customers who didn’t tip ahead of delivery
A customer who ordered Uber Eats received a stern written message from their delivery driver, who scolded them for not tipping before their food was delivered.
📽️ CULTURE
Why you should watch ‘Temptation Island’—a show ahead of its time
Your favorite new reality show probably owes a lot to Temptation Island.
💻 TECH
Hackers target Texas, leak data in response to state law on gender-affirming care
Hackers are taking credit for breaching a government website in Texas in retaliation for the state’s stance on gender-affirming care.
🚗 VIRAL
‘You can just keep the car at that point’: Driver racks up $8,175 parking garage bill after 54 days
One driver recently demonstrated just how expensive parking in a city can get in a video with over 192,000 views.
📲 Better living through apps
🗳️ Dirty Delete
Mike Pence hides his pro-death policies behind a smile
🕸️ Crawling the web
✈️ How much money can you make in the sky? A TikTok creator and flight attendant recently posted a video response to a comment from another user about pay for keeping plane trips running smoothly.
🥃 This bartender went viral after sharing how he pranked his co-workers who like to eat the fresh fruit behind the bar.
🍴 A server says she was fired after accidentally spilling a drink on a customer, and advises people to have a little empathy should they ever find themselves on the receiving end of such a mishap.
🥪 Everyone seems to be resonating with this worker, who took a 2-hour lunch break after his boss made him join an hour-long meeting that could have been an email.
🧼 This Sephora shopper is getting a lot of attention after claiming in a viral video that travel-size toiletries are a scam.
🍺 A Sam’s Club customer has figured out how to create a low-cost root beer float at the big box store.
🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail.
According to various resources online, hot beverages in plastic cups are generally considered a big no-no.
The most popular coffee chain in the world, Starbucks, will often mix customers’ drinks in plastic cups— a barista for the company, TikToker Maddie Milton (@maddiemilton), responded to a user who referenced the potential dangers of this practice.
In a trending clip that’s garnered over 16,000 views, Milton addresses these concerns. She demonstrates how for some beverages, she’s found ways to ensure that hot espresso doesn’t go into a plastic cup first but says that for particular drinks it isn’t possible as she must follow Starbucks’ drink-making protocols.
