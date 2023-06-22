We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories this Thursday are about: A patient going viral for showing a very underwhelming salad while she was served at the hospital, Australians launching a petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. for visiting the country, a look at how superhero fatigue seems to be setting in, and a DoorDash driver pleading with people to stop lying to get free food.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has a “Dirty Delete” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

After being promised a side salad and a piece of cake while in the hospital, a woman was served a pile of burger toppings instead, according to a viral video.

➤ READ MORE

Australians are trying to ban Donald Trump Jr. from entering the land down under.

➤ READ MORE

2023 is the year of superhero fatigue, as movies like The Flash and Shazam 2 lose out at the box office.

➤ READ MORE

🛍️ LABOR

Viewers defend DoorDash driver who begs customers to stop lying about not receiving food

A DoorDash driver issued a PSA to customers who lie to get free food. He wanted them to know that their lies negatively impact him and other dashers.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Steven Crowder made bullying a career

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians, political groups, and politically-adjacent figures in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍦 A video showing the reusable spoon some McDonald’s locations use to now stir and mix McFlurry desserts has some viewers cringing.

🧥 This Burlington Coat Factory customer is going viral for filming a massive mess of merchandise left by other customers.

😱 A student is putting their student housing facility on blast for dumping her belongings without notifying her after she left for a week.

🏠 One young man is learning how to be an adult the hard way after making the common mistake of forgetting to give proper notice he was moving from his apartment.

🍼 What you need to know about the little conception device that’s making it easier to get pregnant.*

💵 If you’ve ever worked in retail, you’re familiar with a certain type of person who always pays in large bills.

🚗 Recently, a TikTok user traded in her Audi A1 to buy a Hyundai Tucson—or so she thought.

🛒 In a viral TikTok, a Walmart worker explained why the store’s work environment led her to quit her job after just two weeks.

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A worker seemingly ended their job on a memorable note by submitting training materials that revealed they didn’t really know what they were doing at their job.

In the video posted by user @whaddupstupid, the worker explains that they were leaving their current job, and the company asked them to create a workflow before their last day of work for the person that steps into their role next.

The worker obliges the company’s request but adds their own twist to the training materials. In the video, viewers see a navy binder with a piece of printer paper that reads, “Workflow for Assisting the Fellows.”

Things then take a turn.

🎶 Now Playing: “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance 🎶