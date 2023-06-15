We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories this Thursday are about: A viral video about Starbucks baristas “decaffing” rude customers, a senator getting mad that the White House is selling Trump indictment coins (even though it isn’t), a Chick-fil-A customer asking for “millions of pickles” and the chain matching that energy, and a look at how a five-year-old Easter egg in Into the Spiderverse foreshadowed the biggest twist in the recently released sequel.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has a “Dirty Delete” column for you.

A barista recently joked about the rumored tactic of Starbucks baristas “decaffing” rude customers—though it’s a practice that at least one barista has previously confirmed.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) is blasting a private corporation.

In a delightful display of going above and beyond, Chick-fil-A has become the talk of social media after fulfilling a customer’s outrageous request for “millions of pickles” in their carryout order.

This visual Easter egg took five years to pay off.

By Claire Goforth

Moms group weaponizes parental rage to push its far-right agenda

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians and political groups in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🗣️ A now-former Nordstrom employee has gone viral after sharing an announcement he made over the intercom on his last day of work.

🥤 People are just now finding out how to “properly” pour soda.

🍓 A shopper has sparked discussion and debate after sharing his method for getting his “moneys worth” of strawberries from Walmart.

🚙 Viewers of this viral video are defending a resident who called a tow truck on someone who parked in his spot.

💼 A TikToker recently sparked discussion with a video claiming their boss at a Goodwill thrift store suggested they should drop out of college “bc I’d be such a good manager.” It turns out they aren’t the only one to have that experience.

💳 As a retail worker, small things can get on your nerves over time. One issue that frequently gets on workers’ nerves is customers slowing down the line.

A Sephora customer says her account was hacked, leading to the hacker redeeming her 4,000 rewards points.

In her video, which has drawn over 828,000 views, TikToker @aheatedmess says she received an email confirmation for an order placed with a shipping address that she did not recognize.

