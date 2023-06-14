We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A viral video where a tenant claps back at her landlord after getting told her rent would be increasing, a bizarre feud among fans of former President Trump and Ron DeSantis about who looks grosser drenched in sweat, an Amazon customer who went viral after getting 41 packages that she didn’t order, and a review of the new Pixar film Elemental.

After that, our Senior Culture Reporter Audra has a “Now Streaming” column for you.

A tenant facing a rent increase recorded a video that effectively clapped back to her landlord by showing a discomforting glimpse of the apartment she was renting.

The rivalry between presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis has reached new levels of absurdity.

In a clip with over 1.3 million views, one Amazon customer claims that she received 41 packages from Amazon. She didn’t order any of them.

Taking aspects of Inside Out and Zootopia with a side of anthropomorphized elements, Elemental is one of Pixar’s best in years.

By Audra Schroeder

‘Somebody Somewhere’ should be your new obsession

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their “Now Streaming” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

✈️ They say no good deed goes unpunished. One man may very well agree with the old adage after he said he was blacklisted by Air Canada for reporting an employee’s alleged misconduct.

☎️ This customer service rep is going viral for sharing what it is like to deal with an “escalation call.”

🔒 Do you have an internet security question you want answered? You are in luck! Our “Your Password Sucks” column answers questions about how to surf the ‘net safely that web_crawlr readers like you submit. Ask your question here.

🧀 One mom says she paid thousands to cover the cost for her kids to participate in a lunch program but her kids only ate grilled cheese sandwiches all year.

🧹 From family favorites to the most bitch’ witches in Spain, these spellbinding movies are perfect for your next movie night.*

✏️ Viewers resonated with a TikTok poking fun at corporate trust regarding the anonymity of human resource surveys.

☕ Here’s a tip if you ever find yourself working as a Starbucks barista: You shouldn’t try to blend four Venti Frappuccinos at the same time, no matter how much time you think it’ll save.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

🥪 In a now-viral video, a Subway customer revealed how she scored a sandwich for under $5.

A Toronto-based Amazon customer was disappointed in how the world works recently, when an order of Reese’s Minis Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups were delivered, left outside for three hours,and predictably melted in the heat.

After they expressed their outrage, they turned to TikTok commenters for ideas on how to salvage the package—and then made what was arguably the wrong choice.

Customer’s Amazon order of Reese’s minis is entirely liquid after sitting outside for 3 hours

