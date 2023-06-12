We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

⚡ Today’s top stories

A Phoenix-based TikToker claimed she found an iPhone hidden in the paper towel dispenser of a women’s single-occupant restroom in a restaurant.

One worker has major caveat to striking a work-life balance: She has to fly between cities once a week to get to her office as a hybrid worker.

Across the Spider-Verse has a troubling relationship with copaganda, valorizing the NYPD even as it casts Spider-Man as an outlaw hero.

In a viral video, a remote worker showed how she tricked her boss into thinking she was working from home when she was actually on the beach in Ibiza, Spain.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theorists think Ukraine demanded that Elon Musk delete Tucker Carlson’s Twitter

🕸️ Crawling the web

🗣️ This McDonald’s worker is getting a lot of attention after mocking what “loud” drive-thru customers sound like on headsets.

👙 A Target worker says she refuses to work in the style department after customers left the swimsuit section a complete mess.

🍴 In a viral video posted to TikTok, a group of Cracker Barrel workers revealed the customer habits they “love to hear” while serving.

💵 A delivery driver has made 2,000 deliveries on UberEats and DoorDash, and is going viral for her thoughts about customers and tipping.

🌈 Start your movie night binge-fest with some of the best LGBTQ movies and series you can stream right now on Amazon Prime.*

🍲 A TikToker is going viral for sharing how he and his friends get a steep discount on Whole Foods hot bar boxes.

💼 Would you put in a fake 2-weeks’ notice just to get a pay raise?

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

🔒 Surf the ‘net safely

👋 Before you go

If you’ve ever worked in the food service industry, prepare for a cathartic experience.

TikTok creator Grace (@looneytooneyyy) recently posted a comedic clip about restaurant life captioned, “most annoying thing customers can do.” It currently has 1.3 million likes and 5.8 million views, so you could say it’s hit a nerve.

