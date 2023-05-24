We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A dress on Amazon that “looks like a dress for paper dolls” that is perplexing people online, a debunk of a fake image that spread quickly online that showed an explosion at the Pentagon, how people are sharing how they got scammed on the Taco Bell app, and a look at how Netflix’s Selling Sunset might have “the best new pop culture crossover.”

After that, our Culture Reporter Michelle has a “Now Streaming” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A viral video shows a dress being sold on Amazon that “looks like a dress for paper dolls” and is perplexing people online.

🕵️‍♂️ DEBUNK

A viral AI image of an explosion at the Pentagon caused a brief stock market dip

The Pentagon and local fire departments quickly confirmed the image to be false.

A woman posted a trending rant against Taco Bell after she believed her account was compromised. Judging from the comment replies to her clip, it would seem that other folks have also had their money pilfered on the Taco Bell app.

Some of television’s best moments have come from crossover events when beloved television worlds collide with one another.

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

‘Willow’ is the epitome of the latest streaming purge

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍎 This content creator is getting a ton of attention after he shared that there are three phone numbers that could allegedly help people get lower prices on groceries.

😠 How would you feel if you were given a piece of bubble wrap as an appreciation gift at work?

📮 Everyone fears the wrath of an angry boss when they show up to work late. However, one USPS worker says her manager may have taken things a bit too far when she showed up to her shift thirty minutes tardy and he called the cops.

💸 A woman claimed that despite a job application listing a salary range of $43,000-$79,000, the position was revealed to have only been budgeted for $43,000.

👀 We’re all Adam Warlock with this new TikTok meme.

🚙 A woman documented her experience of being stuck in a parking garage without any means to pay the $16 fee.

☕ This barista is going viral for sharing what it’s like to work in an Amazon building where workers get a free drink everyday.

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

👋 Before you go

A restaurant server went viral after revealing that she stayed an hour later than she was scheduled. But she only received a 9% tip on the $90 bill.

The video user Alexis (@infatuationfairy) uploaded has been viewed 18,800 times since it was first posted. It begins with her telling the camera that she’s often asked what serving is like.

“To which I will tell them, ‘It’s staying until 11 p.m. when you were supposed to be out at 10 p.m., waiting on one table. And you’re extra nice, and it’s a $90 bill, and they tip you — wait for it — $8,” the server shared in the video.

“I love my life,” she added sarcastically before ending the video.

Users expressed support for Alexis, sharing their own experiences with poor tipping in the comments.

🎶 Now Playing: “Dream Girl Evil” by Florence + The Machine 🎶