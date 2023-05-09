We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A mom claiming a hacker spoke to her son through a baby monitor, a DoorDash driver showing how they got an order request from 200 miles away, a look at how audio from Parks and Recreation is going viral on TikTok, and how a verified Twitter account sparked nuclear war fears.

After purchasing a baby monitor camera to keep an eye on her son, one woman says her camera was hacked when her password was exposed through a data leak, and the hacker began speaking to her son at night.

A DoorDash driver in the Washington, D.C. area claims they received a Panda Express order for a customer located in New York City with a payout of just $10.25.

Parks and Recreation has been a pretty consistent content provider for TikTok, and another sound from the show is going viral now. It’s become the perfect soundtrack for anxiety and avoidant behavior.

A verified Twitter account stirred fear online after claiming to receive information about “nuclear movement in Russia.” But the account isn’t affiliated with any actual government and provided no evidence regarding the claim.

By Tricia Crimmins

Sinophobic TikTok shows POV Flying in China Airline

Sinophobia is, unfortunately, all the rage on TikTok

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

💊 In a viral video, a worker says she was hired as a pharmacist after lying on her resume. Many people were shocked at the revelations.

💸 A server is going viral for sharing how she got a .87% tip after she asked a patron if he planned on driving home from the bar. Many viewers are defending her.

🌮 In a viral video, a Taco Bell worker walked into her job only to discover the store was empty. She’s now wondering what this means for her job.

🛒 A user on Reddit has sparked discussion after sharing a peculiar order they received while shopping for Instacart.

🔮 These spellbinding movies are perfect for your next movie night, from family favorites to the most bitch’ witches in Spain.*

🎮 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator-centric newsletter: “Nintendo copyright crackdown nearly de-platforms creator, reigniting fair use debates.”

🤖 President Joe Biden’s administration recently met with executives from Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and other big players in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence movement.

🥗 A woman shared all the food she got from Olive Garden for under $10 by ordering off the kids’ menu. While some alleged money-saving hacks haven’t lived up to the hype, viewers think the Olive Garden Kids’ meal hack is one worth trying.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why you can’t take a screenshot of a TV show or movie on your computer.

Grocery shopping tips are all over TikTok. Whether it’s someone telling you how to find the best strawberries and blueberries, or someone else offering a warning about shopping for dry goods, numerous tips and tricks about grocery shopping can be learned from the platform.

Now, a user’s clip on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a warning he claims to have received from a viewer.

In a clip with over 1.7 million views, TikTok user Kenny (@kennythetrainer) reads the message aloud. The message, which was sent by someone claiming to have worked as a butcher for “some big-name grocery stores,” alleges that “every single piece of meat that came into our stores…all [had] some disgusting issues that we had to cut out, cut off, or mask.”

The messenger goes on to allege that “masking” frequently meant marinating the meat to hide the smell.

