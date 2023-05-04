We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A woman’s shocking discovery that she owed nearly $12,000 in library fines, a viral video showing a woman getting voted off a Frontier Airlines flight by other passengers, a review of the latest Guardians of the Galaxy film, and how people are accusing a businessman of using recent murders in Austin, Texas to promote his app.

After that, we’ve got a “Dirty Delete” column from our Politics Reporter Claire.

A Binghamton University graduate student said she “never replied to an email faster” than the one she received from her school library notifying her that she racked up a fine of nearly $12,000.

A user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing an argument that occurred on a Frontier flight from Trenton, New Jersey to Atlanta, Georgia.

Rocket Raccoon’s gruesome storyline is an odd fit for GotG’s comedic blockbuster tone—and that isn’t the only problem.

Nine bodies have been pulled out of Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, since the summer of 2022. Some people think that the deaths are the result of a serial killer on the loose in the city, a theory that has recently proliferated on TikTok.

By Claire Goforth

Steve Bannon is a top source of misinformation

🍔 People are defending a McDonald’s customer who ordered “extra, extra, extra” onions on their burger.

💄 This former Ulta worker says she got reprimanded for not pushing a store credit card on a customer who spent $12 at the store.

💸 In a now-viral video, a customer buying car parts online declared that “tipping culture is out of control” after he was prompted to tip for his purchase.

❤️‍🩹 These health and wellness gifts are sweet reminders to slow down and enjoy life once in a while. After all, self-care does begin at home.*

☕ In a recent TikTok, a Starbucks customer received scrutiny over ordering a $20 iced coffee with 10 shots of espresso.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites.

🚗 A Chick-fil-A customer went viral for questioning why drive-thru customers are made to order without being able to look at menu.

☎️ One woman is revealing just how trivial some of the arbitrary rules are in corporate America, by poking fun such as it being inappropriate to be on your phone while on your lunch break.

A McDonald’s employee’s video claiming to ring up customers for individual items instead of combination orders when they’ve been rude is resonating with viewers on TikTok.

Posted by user Fara (@wh0re444fara), the video has drawn more than 747,000 views as of Friday.

“When I ring up 2 ten pc nuggets, 2 medium fries, and 2 drinks instead of 2 #5 combos bc [somebody] decided to be rude,” a text overlay on the video reads.