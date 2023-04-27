We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories to kick off today are about: A renter who is going viral for their revenge against their landlord, how President Biden is leaning in to the “Dark Brandon” meme, an Instacart shopper sharing one of the “top 5” worst customers they’ve had, and how TikTok made a meme out of Wes Anderson’s movie aesthetic.

After that, we’ve got a “Dirty Delete” column from our Politics Reporter Claire.

A woman is going viral for detailing how she got revenge against her landlord after billing her to unclog a drain in her unit.

President Joe Biden is officially embracing the Dark Brandon meme.

“So let me tell y’all about one of the worst Instacart customers I’ve ever had.”

TikTok made a meme out of Wes Anderson’s whole aesthetic

Wes Anderson’s movies have a distinct look and feel, one that viewers have appreciated and poked fun at for over two decades. But on TikTok, his aesthetic is serving as the app’s latest inspiration.

By Claire Goforth

West Virginia Republican has trouble with facts

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏥 Yikes. A woman went viral on TikTok for seemingly ignoring her hospitalized daughter in favor of completing her step and exercise goals.

🍟 An Amazon delivery driver says she was given a warning at work for taking her lunch at Wendy’s and making TikTok videos on the clock.

💄 This Target worker is going viral for sharing all of the items that were stolen from the beauty section of the store in just one day.

🎂 A Sam’s Club customer said that they purchased a membership to the bulk retail store just to try one of its low-priced birthday cake sundaes.

☕ This popular food blogger has revealed a “hack” that he says can get you two cold brew drinks for the price of one at Starbucks.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: How a cryptocurrency fortune crippled a deceased billionaire’s estate.

🛒 Ever thought about where your Walmart online orders actually come from?

🍔 Sometimes, being able to share in a communal frustrating experience is enough to bring people together, which seems to be the case with a viral video posted by a McDonald’s worker.

Plenty of DoorDash drivers have expressed their disdain for delivering orders to apartments. In fact, on TikTok, one viral clip even exposed a worker caught eating a customer’s order because he supposedly couldn’t find her unit.

So, what’s the source of all the apartment rage?

A combination of factors can add several minutes to an order, which can have a negative impact on a delivery driver’s bottom line. But recently, one Kentucky-based TikToker, Megan Whitmer, (@meganmakesjokes) shared a simple solution for DoorDash customers who live in apartment buildings.