Our top stories today are about: A Delta Airlines customer claiming that the company leaked their private information to a random person, how Sen. John Fetterman trolled conspiracy theorists who think he has a body double, a viral “hack” for discounted Domino’s pizza that not everyone is convinced actually works, and TikTokers calling out a hate group for handing out anti-Native flyers on Lakota reservations.

After that, our IRL Reporter Tricia has her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A user on TikTok is calling out Delta Airlines after claiming that an email mixup led to the company sending their personal information to a random email address.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) poked fun at conspiracy theorists who have been claiming that he was replaced by a “body double.”

A user on social media is going viral for sharing how they “have not paid full price for pizza in over 20 years,” but not everyone is convinced the “hack” actually works.

TikTokers say in recent viral videos that members of an extremist religious group handed out anti-Native American flyers on Native reservations.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Diet culture TikTok is pushing a new way to lose water weight

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥙 This TikToker is going viral for sharing a PSA about why a certain brand of spinach wraps are green. Spoiler alert: It isn’t because of the spinach.

💼 A job hunter said she rescinded her application for a job that pays six figures after spotting a slew of red flags during the hiring process. Viewers think she dodged a massive bullet.

🎂 In a viral TikTok video, a woman shares that a Whole Foods baker wrote “happy birthday” on a Ramadan cake in an apparent misunderstanding of the Muslim holy month.

🍴 One Twin Peaks waitress said she not only asked a coworker to pick up her shift, but paid her $100 to do so, and felt she was scammed when her co-worker did not show.

🌿 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “For WeedTubers, being stoned on the internet has never been more of a buzzkill.”

📰 After BuzzFeed News was shuttered, the company’s CEO Jonah Peretti quickly deleted a tweet that joking implied that he wasn’t aware the company had a newsroom.

📍 Parents use these top GPS trackers to help them keep a virtual eye on their kids, even when they’re far away. But should they?*

💰 A server is trending on TikTok for posting a satirical video about his secret to receiving good tips.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

👋 Before you go

Amid soaring ticket prices and backlash against Ticketmaster, some enterprising Taylor Swift fans have come up with a practical workaround: Just watch the show from the parking lot.

The view may be a little restricted, but you can still hear the songs and see Taylor on the big screen. And if tickets are unaffordable and/or unavailable, then why not give it a try? Judging by TikTok, a lot of Swifties have opted for the parking lot trick—particularly at her Tampa show last week, where an impromptu party broke out.

