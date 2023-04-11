We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A Burger King customer’s viral video detailing how he was scammed out of $25, a look at the latest discourse surrounding the casting in Barbie, a report on at how a person taking their own life at Indeed rattled workers a week before they were laid off, and a nightmare flight experience on Frontier that is going viral.

After that, I’ve got a “Today in Tech” column for you since our IRL Reporter Tricia is out today.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A Burger King customer in Tennessee is warning others to be vigilant after explaining in a viral video how he was allegedly scammed out of $25.

➤ READ MORE

A debate over Ryan Gosling being ‘too old’ to play Ken sparked a deeper conversation about Ken’s role in Barbie lore.

➤ READ MORE

💼 LABOR

Fiery leap off building rattled workers a week before Indeed layoffs

Last month Indeed’s office in Austin, Texas was evacuated after someone climbed the stairwell of an adjacent parking garage, lit themselves on fire, and jumped to the parking lot below.

➤ READ MORE

Frontier is an airline that has come under heavy criticism in recent years. Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing their experience with the airline.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

💻 Today in Tech

By Andrew Wyrich

17 million households have signed up for the FCC’s affordable broadband program

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. Occasionally, our Newsletter Editor Andrew Wyrich looks at the tech news of the week that matters to you in his “Today in Tech” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥔 Five Guys’ TikTok boasting about its fresh-cut fries seemed to fail aggressively among viewers.

🍤 This server is going viral for detailing how a customer told her she was allergic to seafood and then proceeded to order seafood pasta.

🍕 A creator who specializes in couponing claims to have a hack that allows for customers to get $5.99 large pizzas from Domino’s—but that’s leaving some with questions about its legitimacy.

📝 A woman online has sparked debate after sharing a controversial idea for how to spice up her resume.

🏠 In a viral video, a young tenant said he was priced out of his apartment, forcing him to find a new place to live in the midst of a housing crisis. His landlord seems to be getting some negative karma for the 36% rent hike.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Meet the users fighting NFT-based hate speech on the new internet.

☕ A viral video chronicling ordering a Starbucks drink with light ice set off a storm of comments that exposed the folly of light-ice orders, even though some remained loyal to the concept and sided with the creator.

🌮 A TikToker’s observation about the cost of Mexican-inspired fast food restaurant Taco Bell has resonated with viewers on the platform, drawing in over 446,000 views.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

Normally, if a food delivery service like DoorDash messes up your order by grabbing/delivering another person’s, you’d be pretty bummed out. For a TikToker who goes by T.swirl (@t.swirls3rdaccount), a delivery fumble ended up being an Easter miracle.

In a trending clip, T.swirl says she was overjoyed because she ended up with way more items than she initially paid for her KFC order.

She says that she not only got to keep the food— which gave both her and her boyfriend enough to eat for 2 days—but that her original order was refunded. So the TikToker ended up with more food, for free, which she calls a blessing because she wasn’t able to afford groceries at the time of the delivery.

🎶 Now Playing: “All Time Low” by Nine Inch Nails 🎶