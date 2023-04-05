We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A woman going viral for detailing how she keeps receiving Domino’s orders out of nowhere, how Twitter users are speculating that the site’s recent logo change is an attempt by Elon Musk to distract people from a lawsuit against him, a look at how the latest Dungeons & Dragons movie gets blockbuster comedy right, and a woman claiming she exposed her cheating boyfriend with the help of a cruise ship’s live feed.

After that, we’ve got a “Now Streaming” column from our Senior Culture Reporter Audra.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

While the prospect of receiving free pizza delivered to your house might sound like a deal anyone would sign up for, one woman is freaked out by this dream scenario.

➤ READ MORE

Twitter users are speculating that a new update to the app is an attempt by CEO Elon Musk to bury news of a racketeering lawsuit against him.

➤ READ MORE

Instead of relying on MCU-style quips, ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ integrates humor into every element of the story.

➤ READ MORE

A TikToker recently posted a multi-part series that allegedly exposed her cheating boyfriend in a truly cinematic way: via a cruise ship’s live feed.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🤖 Better living with tech

💰 SPONSORED

Experience a new era of technology with Razer

With cutting-edge innovations for both work and play, Razer has launched a tech revolution for hardcore gamers, digital creators, and productivity enthusiasts alike. Wield only the best in battle with a lethal arsenal of award-winning tech that allows you to slay the competition while staying ahead of the game. Use code NEWTECH to score an exclusive Razer gift with orders over $129.

UPGRADE YOUR SETUP

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

‘Succession’ season 4: Faster, lighter, meaner, wilder

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their “Now Streaming” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🔥 Apparently ordering your McDonald’s nuggets “extra crispy” is a thing now.

🐔 People online are flabbergasted over this viral video where someone claims a person came to Sam’s Club just to peel the skin off of all the rotisserie chickens.

🚓 The NYPD is refusing to comply with New York City’s new surveillance tech laws.

☑️ From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “The rise and fall of Twitter’s blue tick.”

✂️ Tons of hairdressers are resonating with a video where a hairdresser jokes about hiding when a child comes in for a haircut.

🍴 Across TikTok, many users have gone viral after sharing how much they make in their respective jobs. The latest video to capture people’s attention? A Texas Roadhouse worker sharing how much she makes in a week.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

💼 One TikToker is sharing the struggle of enduring back-to-back layoffs in less than a year.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

While there are many drawbacks to being an Airbnb cleaner, the job has its perks—mainly, as TikTok user Dee (@deetakesovercleaning) explains, free food.

In a video with over 442,000 views, TikTok user Dee shows off her “haul” from a recent Airbnb clean.

From a guest named Mike, Dee received leftover Mac and Cheese, a loaf of bread, a bag of tortilla chips, several small chip bags, beer, a pack of hot dogs, cheese dip, a pre-made cocktail, green tea, hot pockets, and ice pops.

“Help yourself to our leftover snacks,” a note by Mike left on a paper plate reads. “There’s extra in the fridge, too.”

“What I never have to buy as an Airbnb cleaner,” the text overlay reads.

🎶 Now Playing: “Kintsugi” by Lana Del Rey 🎶