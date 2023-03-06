We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories to start off the week are about: A restaurant server claiming a DoorDasher stole a $600 order from them, how the platform Koo wants to replace Twitter, the FTC telling companies not to use false claims in their advertising about AI, and how a woman says a cruise ship left her stranded on an island.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column, and down below we’ve got a story about a woman unexpectedly finding her father’s home listed on Airbnb.

A restaurant worker took to TikTok to claim that a DoorDash driver pilfered a $600 order, leading commenters to speculate about the DoorDasher’s motivation—and what one person might do with $600 worth of food.

Koo’s rise raises questions.

FTC says AI companies need proof before they can claim their products work better than humans

The Federal Trade Commission posted guidance urging companies creating artificial intelligence products to be wary of using false or misleading claims in their marketing.

Woman says cruise ship left her behind stranded on island

A woman sparked debate on TikTok after posting a now-viral video claiming her Celebrity Cruises ship left her behind on an island.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

No, Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t have only three toes on both her feet

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🏳️‍🌈 Parents of children who attended a private, Christian school say that they were “banned” from any school event where children were present after posting about their support for the LGBTQ community online.

🍟 This Wendy’s worker shared what she thinks of customers who ask for “fresh” food in a video that is getting a lot of attention.

💳 In a now-viral video, a Target customer detailed how a couple at the self-checkout kiosk next to her attempted to “scam” her into buying them a gift card.

☕ In a viral clip, a Dunkin’ customer says the workers botched her matcha order and then gaslit her about it.

🧇 A Waffle House customer has taken to TikTok to vent about the varying costs they pay for the same meal at the restaurant, sparking discussion about what customers perceive to be an ever-growing bill.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why Netflix action movies always suck.

🎯 A recent viral TikTok depicts a Target employee distressed because she’s locked outside the store before an opening shift.

A TikTok user claimed in a shocking video that her father’s home in California was broken into and rented out on Airbnb.

In a video posted to the platform late last week, a TikToker known as Erica explained how the home was being advertised online despite being empty for the past two years.

“Y’all I am so flabbergasted by the series of events that just went on,” Erica said. “I’m at work and I was just informed by my dad’s HOA that his house was found on Airbnb and that it is a violation against their HOA bylaws.”

