Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: How some people online are vowing never to drink Heineken again after Bill Gates bought a minority stake in the company, a viral video showing a DoorDash driver cursing out a customer, how the TikToker who parodied Eli Lilly last year is celebrating the company’s recent insulin announcement, and how House Republicans are trying to goad President Biden into banning TikTok.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column.

Since it’s Friday, we have our weekly news quiz! If you answer the question correctly, you will be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt!

🍺 CONSPIRACY

Conservatives plan Heineken boycott in the wake of Bill Gates investment

Conservatives are vowing to never drink Heineken again after it was recently revealed that billionaire Bill Gates acquired a minority stake in the popular brewing company.

➤ READ MORE

A DoorDash customer’s doorbell camera recorded a delivery driver cursing them out for not pre-tipping on an order.

➤ READ MORE

📱 SOCIAL MEDIA

TikToker parodied pharmaceutical company and said it was lowering the price of insulin—the company actually did it

A TikToker who parodied pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly on Twitter last year and said insulin would be “free” is now celebrating the company’s announcement it is capping the cost at $35 per month.

➤ READ MORE

💻 TECH

House Republicans are trying to goad Biden into banning TikTok

The bill, granting Biden the power to ban TikTok, was opposed by every Democrat on the committee.

➤ READ MORE

In a viral video, a customer said they were banned from a grocery store "for life" after they played a joke on their mother. What grocery store were they banned from?

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

Why are people debating ‘tradwives’ again?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her "This Week On The Internet" column.

🔒 The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) was targeted by a ransomware group earlier this month that resulted in “sensitive information” being compromised.

👩‍⚕️ States are trying to expose ‘fake nurses’ through public, online pages.

💸 A woman’s video about a roommate who began splitting hairs when it came to the costs of living together has sparked polarizing discussion of splitting such costs among viewers.

☕ A Starbucks barista racked up over 50,000 likes on her video after claiming that the espresso machine at her location was out of operation for 2 months.

🤖 A Jack in the Box customer put one of the chain’s locations on blast for regularly undergoing “system updates” when he tries to place an order at the drive-thru.

💼 A woman on TikTok recorded herself quitting her corporate job. The video is going viral for the simple fact that she did not once use the word “quit” in the conversation with her manager.

🏝️ Make your home an oasis you never want to leave with these amazing furniture deals.*

🍴 In a viral clip, a Denny’s server sparked debate after shaming a table that came in for a baby shower and asked for separate checks. It backfired.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

Have you seen the season three premiere of The Mandalorian yet? Well, our Culture Reporter Michelle reviewed the episode and says it brings the show “back to basics.”



Check out her review (which does contain spoilers!) here.

