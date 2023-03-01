We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Today’s top stories are about: A woman having a meltdown because a restaurant didn’t have bottomless mimosas, Meta trying to help teens take down private photos that were posted without their consent, a TikTok account allegedly showing everyday life in North Korea that is facing increased scrutiny, and a teacher’s viral video about working at Dominos because her paycheck isn’t enough to live on.

One server on TikTok concluded the old adage ‘the customer is always right’ isn’t always true after kicking out a customer who threw silverware and wine glasses when the restaurant would not meet her demands.

Meta helped fund Take It Down, a proactive software that aims to take down private photos on the internet.

A TikTok account showcasing what is alleged to be everyday life in North Korea is growing rapidly in popularity, but also facing increased scrutiny from the app’s users.

A woman’s video has gone viral after sharing her experience as a teacher and Domino’s worker because she “can’t survive on my teacher paycheck.”

‘Party Down’ passes the revival test

☕ A viral video showed how to make a Strawberry Acai refresher with a little kick to it in a viral video—leading to both delight and alarm among commenters that alcohol and Starbucks are crossing streams.

💰 A restaurant server recently discovered an unusual trick for getting better tips—tell customers she has kids, even though she doesn’t.

🍰 The trend of sharing how much money you make in a day continues. This time, a Cheesecake Factory worker is getting a ton of attention for their video about it.

💵 In a video with over 1.3 million views, a TikToker details how she attended several shows at New York Fashion Week after spending just $1.

👗 Is the Lolita aesthetic just ruffled sleeves, circle skirts, and lacey fabric? Here’s the breakdown of the popular Japanese fashion trend.*

🔍 Conspiracy theorists are claiming that a plane crash in Arkansas was a case of sabotage aimed at covering up the train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites.

💼 A TikToker suggests that companies are no longer desperate for workers, claiming that some are now playing games with potential candidates.

A Chipotle customer won the lottery of food orders when he accidentally received another person’s order, which contained a bountiful amount of food compared to the single burrito he has purchased.

In a recent video, TikTok user Eric Hammer (@theerichammer)claims he only ordered a carnitas burrito, but received four food items instead.

“I got Chipotle and I got the wrong order,” Hammer says in the clip. “How do I know that? Because I ordered a burrito and I got a huge bag with a million things in it. Also, the name on the bag is Eric Stevens. I am not Eric Stevens. If you’re Eric Stevens, I’m sorry I’m enjoying your dinner, and I hope you enjoy mine.”

“I feel absolutely awful about this,” he adds while unbagging the food.

