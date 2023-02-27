We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories to kick off the week are about: A worker living out a quitting fantasy everyone’s had, a look at the reaction to former President Trump saying he was giving out “Trump Water,” a server going viral for the PSA calling out people who don’t tip, and a Kroger customer who says they were banned “for life” because of a joke they pulled on their mom.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has his weekly “One Dumb Conspiracy” column.

Almost everyone has fantasized about quitting their job. While it’s fun to think about, the majority of people will never have the guts to actually go through with it. Well, almost everyone.

Trump Water is (probably) different from Trump Ice.

One restaurant worker is fed up with customers who refuse to tip their servers.

A Kroger customer said they were banned from the grocery store “for life” after playing a joke on their mother.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theorists think the government is deploying false flag trains to poison their towns

👖 In a viral TikTok video, a Walmart customer claims the store’s employees tried to charge her over $92 for a pair of $4 pants.

🎯 A Target worker is putting their co-worker on blast after finding out they had been removing daily Black History Month facts written on a whiteboard for employees to see.

🍗 This delivery driver is going viral for issuing a PSA to people who use food delivery apps: Don’t order Popeye’s.

🍺 What are the biggest pet peeves bartenders have? One woman is going viral for sharing some of the biggest ones.

☕ A TikToker asked a Starbucks barista to “surprise” her with an order in a viral video, but viewers weren’t happy when they responded by saying she would get ice water.

🎢 Popular influencer family, The Kelly Family, has come under fire after customizing their toddler’s shoes so that he would be tall enough for the rides at Disney.

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

A delivery driver recorded an interaction he had with a customer who accused him of stealing $9 after he mistook the money for his tip.

Calvin Plow (@calvinplow) posted the video to TikTok, where it has amassed 24,000 views. Calvin wrote in the text overlay of the video: “This is how I was treated after a customer Accidentally gave me a $9 tip and i went back to return it.”

In the clip, the driver explained to the customer why he thought the $9 was his tip. He noted the customer handed him the cash and walked back inside his home.

