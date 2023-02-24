We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

⚡ Today’s top stories

The rumor began with a news story someone claims they overheard in a nail salon—and now it’s going viral.

📦 LABOR

Amazon to be hit with formal complaint for suspending union organizer at Staten Island warehouse

The National Labor Relations Board (NLBR) announced today that it will issue a formal complaint against Amazon for suspending a union organizer at a Staten Island warehouse.

After a train transporting hazardous chemicals derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, people online living near the accident are sharing what they believe to be physical symptoms of the newly created pollution.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh, a case that considers whether internet services are liable for terrorism-related content on their platforms.

💾 Are you extremely online?

🔬 Better living through science

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

‘Angela Bassett did the thing’ is still riding the meme wave

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐦 A content creator became Twitter’s “Main Character” after being roundly dunked on for a tweet he posted about women’s bellies.

🍴 Does every restaurant have a “two-visit curse?”

💄 A former Ulta employee claims in a video clip that she was written up after attempting to stop a recurring thief from walking out of the store with a basket full of products.

🖥️ A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming she saw someone working at a coffee shop using a full desktop-sized monitor.

⏲️ This content creator has attracted a ton of attention after saying she sat in her job’s breakroom for 10 hours everyday.

🤖 Tech bros on Twitter seem really happy with how bad and evil their AI chatbots can be.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became anunwitting safe space for queer creatives.

📅 Meme of the Week

Joel’s panic attacks in The Last of Us became a relatable meme format.