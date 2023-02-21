We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A user going viral for using Facebook research to try to get out of a driving ticket, a server explaining where her worst serving job was, a Supreme Court case that could decide the future of the internet as we know it, and a viral video showing some very restrictive rules at an Airbnb.

After that, our IRL Reporter Tricia has her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A TikToker claimed to use Facebook to research the cop who gave them a ticket—and then arranged for the court date to be the day the cop’s pregnant wife was due to give birth.

➤ READ MORE

A woman shared in a viral TikTok how working at Buffalo Wild Wings was the worst serving job she’s ever had.

➤ READ MORE

Gonzalez v. Google could decide not only the future of Section 230, but the future of the internet as we know it.

➤ READ MORE

An Airbnb guest showcased a rental covered in very restrictive notes regarding what a guest can and cannot do. In the comments section, users shared their own Airbnb woes and “horror stories.”

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Would you want to be posted on TikTok without your consent?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥃 This bartender is going viral after showing how he tricks customers who want to take shots with him.

🍩 Rude customers are a dime a dozen in the customer service world. One Dunkin’ employee can attest to this after a mother scolded her for being out of chocolate-glazed donuts.

📦 An Amazon employee and TikToker went viral on the app after blasting customers who return clothing after wearing it.

💰 A DoorDash customer attempted to make the case for tipping after an order is complete after receiving another person’s order from Firehouse Subs.

📺 A lot of people have feelings about Arrested Development leaving Netflix (including the two seasons the streaming service made).

🛏️ You deserve more than a long chore list and cleaning fees. Book with one of these Airbnb alternatives instead.*

💼 While some are still having considerable trouble finding a job, others can’t seem to find employees.

🎤 CNN host Don Lemon is facing backlash across social media after making sexist remarks while discussing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

📜 From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

In a viral clip, a Walmart employee showed the throng of shoppers who flocked to her store because they believed there was a 50% off liquidation sale.

The employee’s store wasn’t having any such sale, but that didn’t stop customers from showing up and expecting one.

The video shows customers waiting in checkout lines at her “over packed” store. She also showed food shelves that had been cleared out, and carts full of items that had been abandoned near the checkout line.

🎶 Now Playing: “Mariella” by Leon Bridges & Khruangbin 🎶