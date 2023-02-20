We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We are kicking off the week with top stories about: Amazon customers saying they were randomly signed up for subscriptions without their consent, how Virginia Republicans shot down a law that would keep law enforcement from obtaining menstrual data held by period-tracking apps, a pretty wild Chipotle order mix-up that’s going viral, and how one apartment complex wants to do DNA tests on dogs to make sure people pick up their poop.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A number of Amazon customers alleged on TikTok they were randomly signed up for subscriptions through the website without their consent.

🔒 DATA PRIVACY

Virginia Republicans work to ensure cops can still have access to your menstrual data

Legislation intended to keep law enforcement from obtaining menstrual data held by period-tracking apps has been shot down in Virginia.

A Chipotle customer went viral after revealing her bowl drenched in red salsa when she requested extra.

A TikToker shared that her new apartment is using a service that helps complex managers determine which residents aren’t picking up after their pets—apparently by doing DNA tests on dogs.

🤖 Better living through tech

💰 SPONSORED

Take control of your money with burner cards

Stop exposing your debit and credit card numbers on the internet. Privacy masks your card information with secure, automatically-generated virtual cards, so you control who can charge your card—and when. Join over 200,000+ users that have saved millions of dollars using Privacy to block unwanted charges from compromised cards, overcharging, hidden fees, and forgotten subscriptions.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Don’t fall for this TikTok ad featuring a deepfake Joe Rogan

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚓 This cashier is going viral for claiming they were allegedly threatened by a cop with a gun after being told they didn’t have a cash back option.

🥗 Olive Garden is often maligned for being a commercialized, fast-food version of Italian cooking, and a recently viral video doesn’t do much to combat this belief.

👀 Unless they want to be fired, servers aren’t likely to tell customers how they really feel about them. But they might write about it.

💸 This video where a teacher explains how a parent was fined $116 for picking up their child an hour late has more than 3.5 million views online.

💪 Ready to start living your best life? This app-based weight loss program prioritizes your mental health so you can live a healthier lifestyle. Here’s how you can try it for free!*

🛒 A Walmart personal shopper expressed her annoyance toward customers who take up the whole aisle while she’s working.

☕ A TikToker claims a Starbucks barista got mad at her when she asked for extra cream because she thought her drink tasted too bitter.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites.

👋 Before you go

Your Instacart shopper might be slipping items into your cart for themselves on the low, one TikToker claims in a viral video.

The creator, @oh_nainai, says that on multiple occasions, she’s seen items in her shopping bags that she knows she didn’t order.

She uploaded footage from a recent Instacart order she placed singling out two specific products she believes the Instacart shopper accidentally left in her bag.

