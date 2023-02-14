We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello! Tiffany here, filling in for Andrew. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Today, we have stories on conspiracy theories around the Ohio train derailment, discourse about sex scenes in TV/film (again), and a trans teen who was killed.

Scroll down for Tricia’s weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column—this week, she writes about creators calling out fast fashion brands.

— T.K.

⚡ Today’s top stories

There is some reason to blame the government—just not what they think.

➤ READ MORE

‘It just got to a point where I didn’t wanna do that.‘

➤ READ MORE

🏈 SUPER BOWL

Conservatives are scandalized over Black national anthem being performed before the Super Bowl

The 57th Super Bowl was one for the history books.

➤ READ MORE

💐 TRAGEDY

Trans TikToker Brianna Ghey killed

‘A failure by our society at the deepest level.‘

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🌍 IRL

💰 SPONSORED

A love affair with nature

Nature escapes are good for the soulmate. Relax in nature and enjoy some free time with your special person when you book with Getaway. Book now and get 25% off 2-night escapes with code LOVE2023, starting now through March.

BOOK YOUR ESCAPE

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Could de-influencing lead to the demise of fast fashion’s grip on TikTok?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍣 Customer says she ordered 1 pound of salmon for pick-up. Kroger charged her $50 for 6 pounds instead.

💵 Woman creates spreadsheet to calculate who owes her after friends didn’t pay their part of the bill.

🍵 Customer says McDonald’s AI drive-thru accidentally added 9 sweet teas to her order.

🚨 Woman warns of newest fraud tactic after scammer called from her bank’s phone number.

🍿 TikToker shares recipe for ‘popcorn salad,’ sparking debate.

🍴 Master the art of cooking for one with these kitchen hacks for single living.*

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby,cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A TikToker says she saw her position listed on Indeed. Here’s the kicker: It was while she was on medical leave after being hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

🎶 Now Playing: “Enough for Love” by Kelela 🎶