We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A viral video where a woman details the “worst service she’s ever had” at a restaurant, a look at why there are so many AI-generated show intros on YouTube all of a sudden, how Twitter descended into chaos when it stopped working, and how former President Trump is making salacious posts about Gov. Ron DeSantis.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and shares with you her meme of the week.

Don’t forget to take our weekly news quiz! If you answer the question correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A TikToker’s video about terrible service received at Buffalo Wild Wings has drawn over 3 million views.

➤ READ MORE

Over the last month, a new kind of uncanny content has been flooding YouTube: Intros to animated series and TV shows recreated with AI-produced images, made to look like they came from another decade.

➤ READ MORE

Twitter descended into chaos recently after several of the platform’s primary functions stopped working without explanation.

➤ READ MORE

Trump shared an unconfirmed photo of DeSantis allegedly drinking with underage girls.

➤ READ MORE

💾 Are you extremely online?

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Are you extremely online?

Prove it by answering our question of the week. Next week, we’ll shout out people who answered correctly, and of those who do, you’ll be entered to win a Daily Dot t-shirt!

A video went viral recently detailing how someone got trapped in a bathroom at a popular fast food chain. What was the name of the fast food chain?

Think you know the answer? Sign up for web_crawlr so you can answer next week’s question!

📺 Still watching

💰 SPONSORED

Add some insight to your binge lineup

Curiosity Stream is the world’s first on-demand documentary streaming service for the curious mind. Browse through thousands of documentaries and original content that explores nature, tech, travel, crime, and more. There’s a doc for everyone. Subscribe today and immerse yourself in content that enlightens, entertains, and inspires–for only $20/year.

EXPLORE YOUR CURIOSITY

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio memes took over Twitter this week

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐠 A woman has gone viral for revealing an additional apartment charge that she was shocked to learn about—pet rent for a fish.

🍎 With prices at the grocery store skyrocketing, some customers are ordering out to save money.

🎤 This creator who is a Taylor Swift lookalike claims she was uninvited from the Grammys moments after stepping off the plane in Los Angeles.

🏘️ This woman’s call for “adult-only” suburbs in a viral video is sparking a huge debate among viewers.

🌈 Start your movie night binge-fest with some of the best LGBTQ movies and series you can stream right now on Amazon Prime.*

🚘 As one passenger shared in a viral TikTok, Uber drivers making unaccounted pitstops amid their ride can put a damper on their experience.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What happens when your favorite TV show gets canceled?

☕ A video went viral after a Dutch Bros. Coffee customer called out a drive-thru employee for being overly chatty with a customer who was ahead of them in line, significantly delaying their ability to pick up their order

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📅 Meme of the Week

The red boots also became a big meme this week.