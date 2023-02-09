Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: A career coach explaining the top five things you should lie about during a job interview, how President Biden’s State of the Union promise about high-speed internet in the U.S. rings hollow, a viral video about a nightmare experience on an airplane, and why people are mad the ChatGPT AI isn’t falling for weird hypotheticals they are asking.
After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.
⚡ Today’s top stories
💼 WORK DYSTOPIA
‘Interview expert’ shares all the things you should lie about in a job interview
A career coach went viral after she revealed the top five things a person should lie about during a job interview.
🔗 TECH
Biden calls for high-speed internet across America—but doesn’t mention Gigi Sohn’s stalled nomination
Biden’s promise during his State of the Union speech rings hollow.
✈️ VIRAL
Woman says passenger on plane muttered profanities at her whole flight after she refused to switch seats
The debate of whether or not it’s appropriate to ask someone to trade seats on an airplane has raged on for years, but one TikToker’s account of an obnoxious experience has viewers pressed.
🤖 AI
People are mad ChatGPT isn’t falling for their absurd hypotheticals about how racial slurs can stop nuclear war
It’s weird people are asking this.
🦾 Better living through tech
🗳️ Dirty Delete
Nikki Haley might be the most moderate Republican left
🕸️ Crawling the web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
💸 A customer claims a Tim Hortons employee “insulted” her for not donating $2 to tack onto her purchase.
💡 This renter’s outrageously high electric bill has viewers shocked.
🌯 A former Chipotle worker shared how customers are “supposed” to eat the bowls, and more than 1.8 million people have tuned into his video about it.
👀 If you’ve ever wondered how the egg rolls at Jack in the Box are made, wait no longer.
💌 When all else fails, just get your valentine a gift card. These are the best ten digital gift cards you can get right now.*
🛍️ A former Victoria’s Secret manager issued a public service announcement about how the company catches shoplifters in a viral TikTok.
☕ This Starbucks worker is going viral for claiming that the company fired her three separate times over medical issues.
🎙️ Fans aren’t happy that Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammys.
🎼 From the Daily Dot archive: Without live performances amid the pandemic, musicians relied on streaming services to stay afloat.
There have been a number of social media users revealing credit card skimmers they’ve found in gas stations and convenience stores.
TikToker Milan Dhanju (@milandhanju0) is yet another user on the popular social media platform who claims to have found a credit card skimmer. It appears that they found it at a Shell gas station and they allegedly discovered not one, but two devices aimed at stealing customer data.